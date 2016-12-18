CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

WIN a pamper break for two at Ragdale Hall spa in Leicestershire

09:55 01 December 2016

Waterfall pool at night

Ragdale Hall has teamed up with Derbyshire Life to offer one winner the chance to win an Overnight Reviver Spa Break for two - including a three course lunch and dinner, an overnight stay, breakfast served to your room, a 50 minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy each, and use of Ragdale’s luxurious spa facilities

Ragdale Hall

Located in rolling Leicestershire countryside, the award-winning Ragdale Hall spa scombines state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture, creating one of the most luxurious and relaxing health spas in the country.

Whether you are looking for total relaxation, some dedicated me-time and pampering, or whether you want to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, Ragdale Hall is the perfect choice. The great selection of spa days and spa breaks includes something for everyone, so if you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a day out with girlfriends or some time-out with your nearest and dearest, Ragdale Hall is the ideal place to relax.

Ragdale Hall has teamed up with Derbyshire Life to offer one lucky winner the chance to win an Overnight Reviver Spa Break for two. You and a friend could spend a blissful 28 hours of relaxation, staying in a Superior Twin/Double Room.

The break includes:

- Three course lunch and dinner, and breakfast served to your room

- Overnight accommodation in a Superior Twin/Double Room

- Complimentary robe hire and flip flops

- A 50 minute Blissful Face & Back Therapy each

- Use of all of Ragdale Hall’s facilities including the multi-million pound Thermal Spa - which features a candle pool, indoor/outdoor waterfall and a series of heat experiences – the main pool, including whirlpool bath and cascade, the gym, exercise classes and outdoor facilities.

If you are not the lucky winner, then a Ragdale Hall gift voucher - available in monetary amounts from £25, or for days or overnight breaks - could be the ideal Christmas gift.

To make a purchase or for further information contact Voucher Sales on 01664 433030 or visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk
Ragdale Hall, Health Hydro and Thermal Spa, Ragdale Village, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE14 3PB

For your chance to win an Overnight Reviver Spa Break for two, please answer the following question correctly:

In which country did the sauna originate?

A) Italy

B) Finland

C) Spain

Submit your answer below. Closing date 20th December 2016.

Terms and conditions: Arrival time is 2pm and guests are welcome to stay until 6pm on departure day (room must be vacated by 11am but locker/luggage storage will be provided). Travel to and from Ragdale Hall is not included. Persons under the age of 16 are not permitted at the Hall. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. The prize is valid for six months from date of confirmation to winner. Editor’s decision is final. For full Archant terms and conditions visit www.derbyshirelife.co.uk

Competition closed

Thanks for your interest but this competition has now closed

