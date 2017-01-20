6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
WIN a two night Cornish coastal stay at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

23 January 2017

The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Win a four star coastal stay for two nights at The Greenbank Hotel. This special prize also includes two cosy tipples in The Working Boat pub and a delicious Cornish cream tea to share

Located in the heart of Falmouth, The Greenbank is perfectly placed for strolling the palm-lined streets and sandy beaches of Cornwall’s favourite coastal town. Enjoy everything from world-class sailing and paddle boarding to kayaking and picnic boat trips – which can all be arranged for guests direct from the hotel’s quay.

Enjoy laidback luxury in your twin or double bedroom with breath-taking views over the harbour, and savour a hearty Cornish breakfast every morning. The Greenbank is the only hotel in the south west to boast its own quay and private pontoons – meaning guests can arrive by land or sea.

From wandering the town’s cobbled lanes to lounging on the hotel terrace – you’ll be captivated by Falmouth and what it has to offer. And at the end of the day, the plushest of rooms await. Whether it’s a lazy lie-in with breakfast in bed, a soothing spa treatment or long soak in your bath tub – there’s every excuse to retreat to this Cornish coastal hideaway.

For your chance to win this prize, please answer the following question...

In which year was The Greenbank originally built?

Click here to answer!

