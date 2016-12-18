Derbyshire Walk - South Wingfield

The fairytale ruins of Wingfield Manor as submitted

Peasant revolts and a Scottish Queen held captive in a fairytale castle add to the intrigue and interest of this fascinating walk. It follows paths, tracks and a lengthy stretch of quiet road over a rolling landscape of productive farmland on the eastern flank of Derbyshire.

DISTANCE: 5.75 miles

PARKING: Roadside parking in South Wingfield. Please park with consideration to residents.

TERRAIN: Seven Gates, Ten + stiles. Woodland paths with trip hazards. Areas prone to mud. Livestock grazing. Roadway without pavement.

REFRESHMENTS: Old Yew Tree Inn and The Bluebell at South Wingfield. The Dog at Pentrich.

TOILETS: Unisex toilet on Church Lane, South Wingfield just off the Market Place.

MAP: O.S. Explorer 269 – Chesterfield & Alfreton

WALK HIGHLIGHT: View of Wingfield Manor

1 After finding suitable roadside parking, make your way to the centre of South Wingfield village and the Market Place junction of High Road, Inns Lane and Church Lane. Proceed along Manor Road going beyond the Old Yew Tree and around the corner, then begin to descend.

2 Turn left on the bridleway to Wingfield Park as indicated by a fingerpost and initially follow the drive down towards Wingfield Hall, but as it swings away to the left, walk straight ahead on a rough track leading toward the ruins of Wingfield Manor ahead, parts of which are visible through a deep cloak of trees. Consider Mary Queen of Scots who was held here on house arrest during the 16th century and would have used this approach when being brought from Chatsworth. The Manor was built around 1450 for Ralph de Cromwell, 3rd Baron Cromwell and Chancellor of England, on the site of a 12th century castle, later to be bought by the second Earl of Shrewsbury. It is reputed that its design was the inspiration for Hampton Court Palace in London. Please be aware that there is currently no public access to Wingfield Manor.

3 After crossing a brook, the bridlepath veers left and ascends to a stile and gate on the right. The way then becomes a narrow path lined with trees and brambles. With the Manor now up to your right, walk straight ahead, passing through a set of double gates to continue on the bridlepath for another half a mile, eventually crossing a stone footbridge beside a little ford near Shrewsbury Cottage. Walk down the drive away from the property to the road.

4 Turn left and walk beside Park Lane. As you go under the railway bridge notice flowstone and fast-forming stalactites on the underside. Walk past Weir Mill Farm and listen for the whooshing sound of its 17th century working waterwheel.

5 On meeting the B6013, carefully cross over to walk up Riley Lane keeping well under the side around the corners. As you gently ascend look at far-reaching views encompassing the glorious Amber Valley. See distant landmarks such as the cluster of masts on Alport Heights, the spire of Crich Church close to the unmistakable tower of Crich Stand. This rural panorama of lush green fields is almost devoid of stone walls because it is a landscape of thick hedgerows strung with wild rambling roses and entwined by ivy with occasional bursts of honeysuckle. Many of the larger fields are arable farmed with crops as well as beef and dairy cattle.

6 Arriving at Pentrich, a short detour to the right along Main Road following the sign for Buckland Hollow is recommended, perhaps to visit The Dog public house and the nearby church. Dedicated to St Matthew, a house of worship was established on this site in 1149.

Look for a wall-side plaque to the Pentrich Revolution on 9th June 1817 showing the home of James Shipman who gave evidence against the rebels at their trial. This armed rebellion was instigated by three ringleaders, two from South Wingfield and the other from Sutton in Ashfield, who were unhappy with the government and the state of the country at the time. The uprising set out from Hunt’s Barn in South Wingfield on a march towards Nottingham where they hoped to meet up and muster a large army to descend on London, overthrow the government and set up a republic.

Between 200 and 300 men, mostly stockingers, quarrymen and foundry workers led by Jeremiah Brandreth, set off armed with pikes, scythes and a few guns. Among them was William J Oliver who was a government spy. The uprising was soon quashed with the death of just one person in Wingfield Park but the three ringleaders (Jeremiah Brandreth, Isaac Ludlam and William Turner) were hanged and beheaded at Derby Gaol for their deeds whilst 13 of the rebels were transported to a penal colony in Australia.

Returning to the road junction, walk along the Main Road signposted to Swanwick for approximately 100 yards.

7 Follow the fingerpost sign for Oakerthorpe immediately after Farm Close. The path becomes a gated track to Coneygrey Farm. Whilst walking on this elevated ridge with all-encompassing views imagine it almost 2,000 years ago. Then it was along the route of Ryknild Street, a long-distance Roman road from the Fosse Way at Bourton on the Water in Gloucestershire to Templeborough in South Yorkshire that passed through Derby and Chesterfield.

8 Walk through the farmyard with buildings on your right. Continue to the left of the farmhouse, passing through a gate and stile and across a field. At a further field descend left to a stile onto the road near the far corner. The OS map shows this last field contained a Roman fortlet, presumably a secure overnight shelter or resting place for travellers using the road. Vague earthworks are the only visible evidence, while just beyond are woods on Castle Hill.

9 Carefully cross the road from the stile and turn right. Walk for 200 yards beside the road. Cross over a stile by a gate and head down to a wooden footbridge. Walk through the narrow band of pine and oak trees to a small gated stile. Bear left and pass through a gap in the hedge and then diagonally cross the next field to a stile beyond a trough.

10 Turn right and walk past Shaw Wood Farm to a stile just after their garage which leads to a woodland path that follows the railway line on your left where the embankment is planted with a succession of silver birch trees. Listen for the lines singing as a train approaches. Continue along the woodland path which eventually becomes an access road for Wood End, emerging onto the road.

11 Turn left and walk under the railway bridge to South Wingfield Church. Unusually isolated from the village, it sits close to the River Amber. Amongst the gravestones at All Saints’ Church is the grave of Uriah Bowler who met his death in Shirland pit from a roof fall in 1882, a sad reminder of the area’s coal mining heritage.

12 Cross the narrow bridge and follow the pavement back to the village, passing Taylor’s corn mill where the river still flows underneath this 17th century converted building. Ascend Church Lane, passing the school on your left. In the early 1800s this stretch of road was laid as part of the Nottingham to Ashbourne turnpike road. Rocks Corner at the top was cut through stone known as Wingfield flags which you pass through on your return to the Market Place.