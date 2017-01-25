12 of the most romantic restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District

From a candle-lit former picture house to an ivy-clad country hotel, these romantic restaurants are the ideal places to treat that special someone…

Fischer’s at Baslow Hall

At the top of a winding tree-lined driveway, this handsome Edwardian manor house combines a personal, ‘homely’ atmosphere with a fine dining Michelin star restaurant – the only such venue in the county. Award-winning head chef Rupert Rowley’s cooking combines classic favourites with more modern combinations and relies heavily on seasonal British produce including delights such as Derbyshire lamb. In the summer months, the abundance of herbs and vegetables grown in the garden supplement the kitchen and are used to create innovative dishes. There are also eleven elegant bedrooms. Calver Rd, Baslow, Bakewell DE45 1RR, 01246 583259, www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk

Anoki, Derby

Flickering candlelight, service by waiters in traditional Indian dress and an elegant dining room in the opulent surroundings of an old picture house set the tone for a memorable dining experience at this opulent Indian restaurant on London Road in Derby. Smiling front of house staff offer a warm welcome and an invitation to relax with pre-dinner drinks in the subtly-lit ground floor bar area, before diners are led to the magnificent first floor dining room which boasts ornate furnishings beneath a gilded vaulted ceiling. All dishes are freshly cooked to order and diners can request bespoke curries of the sauce, heat and flavour that is just to their liking. Anoki, 129 London Road, Derby DE1 2QN, 01332 292888, www.anoki.co.uk

The Peacock, Rowsley

For couples planning a romantic getaway to the countryside, The Peacock at Rowsley offers charm and character in abundance. On the edge of the Peak District National Park, and just a stone’s throw from Chatsworth House and Bakewell, The Peacock is part of the much-loved Haddon Estate. Haddon Hall itself is renowned for being ‘the most perfect house to survive the Middle Ages’ and is set within ‘the most romantic garden in Britain’. After a visit to the Hall, guests can retreat to The Peacock where head chef Dan Smith’s gastronomic treats range from tasting menus and an la carte menu to light lunches and the more informal bar menu. Much of the food is sourced locally, with some foraged, and the restaurant’s bread, butter and shortbread are all made in house. Bakewell Road, Rowsley, Matlock DE4 2EB, 01629 733518, thepeacockatrowsley.com

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope Valley

Losehill House is the only four star hotel within the Peak District National Park and as such, it benefits from some of the most breathtaking views in the county. A night in one of its 23 beautifully appointed bedrooms is romantic in itself, whilst the tranquil Orangery Restaurant - which holds two AA Rosettes - is perfectly positioned to soak up the stunning surroundings. The innovative modern British dishes are presented with passion and flair and diners can choose from the daily changing a-la-carte Dinner Menu, a ‘Taste Of Losehill’ seven course menu, a ‘Peak Distrct Lunch’ or afternoon tea. Lose Hill Lane, Edale Rd, Hope Valley S33 6AF, 01433 621219, www.losehillhouse.co.uk



Darley’s, Darley Abbey

Few things could be more romantic than dining by the waterfront, and visitors to Darley’s at Darley Abbey can enjoy impeccable cuisine in stylish yet relaxed surroundings whilst overlooking the River Derwent. With a focus on first class cuisine and service, the Michelin-recommended restaurant is perfect for special occasions and holds two AA Rosettes for its dining excellence. Waterfront, Darley Abbey Mill, Derby DE22 1DZ, 01332 364987, www.darleys.com

The Lighthouse, Boylestone

Hidden in the maze of country lanes between Ashbourne and Sudbury, this award-winning fine dining restaurant has become something of a beacon for local foodies since opening its doors in 2010. Run by a small and passionate young team, the restaurant is tucked away at the back of the Rose and Crown pub – adding to its exclusive, intimate feel. Inside, beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls create a characterful yet contemporary atmosphere whilst the menu, which uses fresh, local and seasonal produce combined with modern cooking techniques, is innovative and exciting. For a night to remember, try the chef’s tasting menu which offers a delicious snapshot of seasonal dishes. New Road, Boylestone, Ashbourne DE6 5AA, 01335 330658, www.the-lighthouse-restaurant.co.uk

The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

A characterful inn on the Chatsworth Estate, with a choice of two dining areas - a contemporary Brasserie restaurant and an inviting bar area with a cosy open fire; the perfect spot to relax with your loved one. The seasonal menu incorporates fresh Derbyshire ingredients, and there’s an excellent choice of local cask ales. The pub’s purpose-built wine room displays labels that have been selected from the award-winning Devonshire Cellar and there are some real gems to savour with your meal. The Devonshire Arms’ sister pub just down the road in Pilsley is also well worth a visit. Beeley, Chatsworth, DE4 2NR, 01629 733259, www.devonshirebeeley.co.uk

White’s of Ashbourne

After winning the prestigious ‘East Midlands Restaurant of the Year’ accolade at the 2016 England Food Awards, White’s has earned a glowing reputation since opening its doors in 2014. Whether you’re searching for a relaxed Sunday lunch, a lunchtime snack, a sharing platter with an early evening cocktail or a candlelit dinner, the restaurant has several zones to enjoy including a bar area, a snug for pre-dinner drinks or post-dinner coffee, and garden terraces for wine on a sunny day. Combine all of this with a lovely location in the market town of Ashbourne, famed for its scenic streets, cobbled market square, cafés and eclectic shops, and White’s provides a perfect venue for a Valentine’s meal. White’s of Ashbourne, 6 Buxton Rd, Ashbourne DE6 1EX, www.whitesofashbourne.co.uk

Dovecote Restaurant, Morley Hayes

With delightful views over the renowned Morley Hayes golf course, the Dovecote is an ideal venue for enjoying a quiet candle-lit meal for two. The restaurant (which holds two AA Rosettes) offers English and Continental cuisine, served in surroundings that have been designed to recapture the original essence of the building. The menu is seasonal and relies on the freshest seasonal ingredients, with a choice that includes a set menu for lunch, an a la carte dinner menu every evening, a daily dinner special served Monday to Friday and an excellent traditional Sunday luncheon - all complemented by a well-stocked wine cellar. Superb hotel facilities include a Penthouse Suite. Dovecote Restaurant, Morley Hayes, Main Rd, Morley DE7 6DG, 01332 780480, www.morleyhayes.com

Stones Restaurant, Matlock

Situated next to the River Derwent, tucked away down a set of steps in the heart of Matlock, Stones is a cosy and eclectic restaurant offering a modern British menu served in stylish surroundings. Run by a small, talented team, the restaurant has an intimate dining room which is popular with couples, locals and visitors alike. There is also a beautiful riverside terrace where diners can relax, dine and unwind with a glass of wine from the extensive offering. Menus change regularly and alongside a set menu at lunch and dinner, there’s also a Tasting Menu. Stones Restaurant, 1 Dale Road, Matlock DE4 3LT, 01629 56061, www.stones-restaurant.co.uk

Le Mistral, Wirksworth

This charming bistro offers the chance to enjoy outstanding French-influenced cuisine in the intimate surroundings of a period building. One could almost be dining in France as you look out on to the picturesque town or admire the vaulted ceiling of the dining room in the atmospheric cellar. Pop in to enjoy a glass of wine and a snack, a coffee and pastry, or a romantic evening meal cooked freshly to order. There are blackboard specials offering seasonally changing dishes, a new seasonal lunch menu and an impressive wine list. Bon Appetit! 23 Market Place, Wirksworth, Matlock DE4 4ET, www.lemistral.co.uk

Callow Hall, Ashbourne

This ivy-clad luxury hotel in picturesque Dovedale – famed for its stepping stones - is a haven of peace and tranquillity. Surrounded by 35 acres of private gardens, fields and woodland overlooking the Bentley Brook, Callow Hall provides the perfect backdrop for a special meal. Elaborate ceilings, oak staircases and fresh flowers all add to the romantic atmosphere inside and when it comes to dining, the 22 AA Rosette-awarded restaurant is renowned for its freshly prepared, home-produced food. Why not treat your loved one to a romantic weekend break and stay in one of the 16 individually-furnished bedrooms? Callow Hall, Mappleton Rd, Ashbourne DE6 2AA, 01335 300900, www.callowhall.co.uk