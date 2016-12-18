2016 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed

It’s the time of year we are at our most social meeting up with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the new year. But it’s also a season when we tend to over indulge; eating multi-course meals, nibbling at tasty treats, and drinking more of our favourite tipple than usual. I’ve been asking advice from a range of sources, from a pharmacist to a naturopath, an actress to a whisky retailer, how best to enjoy Christmas and deal with any over-zealous celebrations that may come your way. The advice may surprise you.