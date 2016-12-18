CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
2016 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed

15:33 30 November 2016

The county’s culinary elite descended on the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield for the prestigious Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

LOCAL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY NFU MUTUAL

Winner

Hartington Creamery

Highly Commended

Croots Farm Shop, Duffield

Owen Taylor & Sons

FOOD PRODUCT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY THE AUSTIN’S GROUP

Winner

Rapeseed Oil, Brock and Morten

Highly Commended

Hyderabadi Okra and Brinjal Curry, The Hilltop Curry House, Grindleford

Black Cherry and Amaretto Ice Cream, Bluebells, Spondon

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY ZEST PRODUCE

Winner

Kedleston Country House, Kedleston

Highly Commended

Bennetts, Long Eaton

The Old Smithy, Beeley

DRINK PRODUCT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY MSP GLOBAL

Winner

22, Dancing Duck Brewery, Derby

Highly Commended

Lindway White Wine, Amber Valley Wines, Wessington

Chatsworth Gold, Peak Ales, Chatsworth

INDEPENDENT FOOD RETAILER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY IMP INTERIORS

Winner

Mettrick’s Butchers, Glossop

Highly Commended

Bloomers of Bakewell

Fresh Basil, Belper

TEA ROOM OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY BLOK KNIVES

Winner

The Woodlands, Charlesworth

Highly Commended

Apple Tree Gift Shop and Teahouse, Ockbrook

Victoria Vintage Tearooms, Draycott

DINING PUB OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY COSMO RESTAURANT

Winner

The White Lion, Great Longstone

Highly Commended

The Old Hall Inn, Whitehough

The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

FARM SHOP OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CASA HOTELS

Winner

Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley

Highly Commended

Croots Farm Shop, Duffield

Betty’s Farm Shop, Willington

HOTEL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY THE AUSTIN GROUP

Winner

The Boot Inn, Repton

Highly Commended

Kedleston Country House, Kedleston

Losehill House Hotel, Hope

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY OWEN TAYLOR & SONS

Winner

La Rock, Sandiacre

Highly Commended

The Lighthouse, Boylestone

The Bay Tree, Melbourne

CHEF OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CREATIVE INTERIORS

Winner

George Bloor, The Lighthouse, Boylestone

Highly Commended

Matthew Gabbitas, Masa, Derby

Chris Mapp, The Tickled Trout, Barlow

FOOD HERO OF THE YEAR IN MEMORY OF JOHN JAQUEST SPONSORED BY GRANITE TRANSFORMATIONS

Winner

Richard Taylor, Owen Taylor & Sons.

Full coverage in the January issue - on sale December 22nd.

foodawards.derbyshirelife.co.uk

Breaking News: 2016 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed

