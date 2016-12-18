2016 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards - the winners revealed
15:33 30 November 2016
Archant
The county’s culinary elite descended on the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield for the prestigious Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards.
LOCAL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY NFU MUTUAL
Winner
Hartington Creamery
Highly Commended
Croots Farm Shop, Duffield
Owen Taylor & Sons
FOOD PRODUCT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY THE AUSTIN’S GROUP
Winner
Rapeseed Oil, Brock and Morten
Highly Commended
Hyderabadi Okra and Brinjal Curry, The Hilltop Curry House, Grindleford
Black Cherry and Amaretto Ice Cream, Bluebells, Spondon
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY ZEST PRODUCE
Winner
Kedleston Country House, Kedleston
Highly Commended
Bennetts, Long Eaton
The Old Smithy, Beeley
DRINK PRODUCT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY MSP GLOBAL
Winner
22, Dancing Duck Brewery, Derby
Highly Commended
Lindway White Wine, Amber Valley Wines, Wessington
Chatsworth Gold, Peak Ales, Chatsworth
INDEPENDENT FOOD RETAILER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY IMP INTERIORS
Winner
Mettrick’s Butchers, Glossop
Highly Commended
Bloomers of Bakewell
Fresh Basil, Belper
TEA ROOM OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY BLOK KNIVES
Winner
The Woodlands, Charlesworth
Highly Commended
Apple Tree Gift Shop and Teahouse, Ockbrook
Victoria Vintage Tearooms, Draycott
DINING PUB OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY COSMO RESTAURANT
Winner
The White Lion, Great Longstone
Highly Commended
The Old Hall Inn, Whitehough
The Devonshire Arms, Beeley
FARM SHOP OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CASA HOTELS
Winner
Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley
Highly Commended
Croots Farm Shop, Duffield
Betty’s Farm Shop, Willington
HOTEL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY THE AUSTIN GROUP
Winner
The Boot Inn, Repton
Highly Commended
Kedleston Country House, Kedleston
Losehill House Hotel, Hope
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY OWEN TAYLOR & SONS
Winner
La Rock, Sandiacre
Highly Commended
The Lighthouse, Boylestone
The Bay Tree, Melbourne
CHEF OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CREATIVE INTERIORS
Winner
George Bloor, The Lighthouse, Boylestone
Highly Commended
Matthew Gabbitas, Masa, Derby
Chris Mapp, The Tickled Trout, Barlow
FOOD HERO OF THE YEAR IN MEMORY OF JOHN JAQUEST SPONSORED BY GRANITE TRANSFORMATIONS
Winner
Richard Taylor, Owen Taylor & Sons.
Full coverage in the January issue - on sale December 22nd.