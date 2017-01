Burns Night Whisky Tasting & Dinner, The Lathkil Hotel

The Lathkil Hotel Archant

In aid of Ashgate Hospice.

On Friday 27th January 2017 join The Lathkil Hotel in celebrating Burns Night with Whisky Tasting & Dinner in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

Three Course Dinner & Six Whiskies to taste - £29.95

To book please call 01629812501.

The Lathkil Hotel, School Lane, Over Haddon, Bakewell, DE451JE - 01629812501 - info@lathkil.co.uk

