6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
Ad Feature

Ladies Lunch at Carriages Bar & Restaurant

15:04 14 February 2017

Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Archant

Every second Wednesday of the month Carriages Bar & Restaurant hold a ‘Ladies Lunch,’ which includes a four course meals & a speaker.

Comment

The menu changes each month and we are always keen for ideas for a speakers.

We meet at midday for a drink on the platform (your first drink is included in the price,) then sit on one of our steam era carriages for the meal, after which we come back onto the platform for teas & coffees and the ‘talk.’ Priced at £17.95 you can’t go wrong!

Wednesday 8th March with Martin Pearce, local author of ‘Spymaster’ The story of an M16 boss ruined by scandal!

The menu for this meet will be:

To Start – Chicken Liver Pate – Served with Melba Toast & a Watercress Salad

The Main – Lamb Cutlets served with Dauphinoise Potatoes, Green Beans & Lamb Jus

To Finish – Apple & Raspberry Crumble or Lemon Posset served with Shortbread

If you fancy joining; email at carriages.restaurant@gmail.com or call on 01298 84528. Similiarly; if you would like to join the mailing list to receive each months information by post or email, please get in touch.

Carriages Bar & Restaurant, Near Buxton, SK17 0DU - Follow them on Facebook.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Ad Feature: Ladies Lunch at Carriages Bar & Restaurant

15:04
Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Every second Wednesday of the month Carriages Bar & Restaurant hold a ‘Ladies Lunch,’ which includes a four course meals & a speaker.

Read more

Ad Feature: Mothers Day at Horsley Lodge

Friday, February 10, 2017
Mothers Day at Horsley Lodge

Show you appreciation this year and join is for our Mother’s Day celebrations. There are a variety of options for you to choose from over the weekend to say thank you to mothers everywhere.

Read more

Ad Feature: The Crown Inn Valentine’s Menu

Friday, February 10, 2017
The Crown Inn - Valentine's Menu

Book now for their beautiful Valentine’s Menu

Read more

Ad Feature: Valentine’s Day at Horsley Lodge

Friday, February 10, 2017
Valentine's at Horsley Lodge

Savour a romantic dinner with your loved one in the contemporary yet relaxed surroundings of the Brasserie at Horsley.

Read more

The wonderful world of Charlotte’s Chocolates in Buxton

Friday, February 10, 2017 Sally Mosley
Charlotte's Chocolates, Buxton

Derbyshire Life visits Buxton’s Cavendish Arcade in search of home-made delights

Read more

Ad Feature: Italian Gourmet Evening at The Shire Horse, Wyaston

Tuesday, February 7, 2017
The Shire Horse Italian Evening

Join The Shire Horse for their first themed night of 2017.

Read more

12 of the most romantic restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Amy Noton
Fischer's, Baslow Hall

From a candle-lit former picture house to an ivy-clad country hotel, these romantic restaurants are the ideal places to treat that special someone…

Read more

Ad Feature: The Lathkil Hotel

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 The Menu
Outside The Lathkil Hotel

The Lathkil Hotel is a family run traditional country pub situated in the village of Over Haddon, 2 miles from the historic market town of Bakewell. Nestled on the hillside of Lathkill Dale it enjoys the most spectacular, unrivalled panoramic views of any pub in the Peak District.

Read more

Ad Feature: The Crown Inn

Friday, January 20, 2017
The Crown Inn

Beautifully situated in the quaint village of Marston Montgomery, close to Staffordshire and Derbyshire...

Read more

Ad Feature: Mother’s Day at the New Bath Hotel

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Mother's Day at New Bath Hotel and Spa

Treat you Mother to a fabulous Sunday lunch at the New Bath Hotel and Spa.

Read more

Ad Feature: Horse & Jockey

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Horse & Jockey

The Horse and Jockey is a contemporary Gastro Pub and Hotel in Wessington, Alfreton, Derbyshire...

Read more

Ad Feature: Sunday Lunch at The Remarkable Hare, Matlock

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Sunday Lunch at The Remarkable Hare

All home made on the premises by The Remarkable Hare’s locally renowned head chef Pete Groves.

Read more

Ad Feature: Valentine’s Day at Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Monday, January 16, 2017
Valentine's Day at Carriages Bar & Restaurant

2 courses for £19.50 or 3 for £25.00.

Read more

A mini-guide to food festivals in Derbyshire

Friday, January 13, 2017
Bakewell Baking Festival

Derbyshire and the Peak District will host a wide range of food and drink events throughout 2017, we pick some of the highlights

Read more
Things to do in Derbyshire Derbyshire Food

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Food & Drink Free Downloads

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Derbyshire Life Subscriptions
Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search