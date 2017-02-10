Ladies Lunch at Carriages Bar & Restaurant

Every second Wednesday of the month Carriages Bar & Restaurant hold a ‘Ladies Lunch,’ which includes a four course meals & a speaker.

The menu changes each month and we are always keen for ideas for a speakers.

We meet at midday for a drink on the platform (your first drink is included in the price,) then sit on one of our steam era carriages for the meal, after which we come back onto the platform for teas & coffees and the ‘talk.’ Priced at £17.95 you can’t go wrong!

Wednesday 8th March with Martin Pearce, local author of ‘Spymaster’ The story of an M16 boss ruined by scandal!

The menu for this meet will be:

To Start – Chicken Liver Pate – Served with Melba Toast & a Watercress Salad

The Main – Lamb Cutlets served with Dauphinoise Potatoes, Green Beans & Lamb Jus

To Finish – Apple & Raspberry Crumble or Lemon Posset served with Shortbread

If you fancy joining; email at carriages.restaurant@gmail.com or call on 01298 84528. Similiarly; if you would like to join the mailing list to receive each months information by post or email, please get in touch.

Carriages Bar & Restaurant, Near Buxton, SK17 0DU - Follow them on Facebook.