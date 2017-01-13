Mother’s Day at the New Bath Hotel
10:48 19 January 2017
Archant
Treat you Mother to a fabulous Sunday lunch at the New Bath Hotel and Spa.
With the hardest job in the world, show your Mother how much you appreciate all the things she does for you. Treat you Mother to a fabulous Sunday lunch here at the New Bath Hotel and Spa.
Three course lunch £24.95 per person, together with a gift of hand-made chocolates for Mum.
Book now by calling: 01629 340340 or email: reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com
New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX
Follow New Bath Hotel on Facebook and Twitter.