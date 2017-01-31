Mothers Day at Horsley Lodge

Show you appreciation this year and join is for our Mother’s Day celebrations. There are a variety of options for you to choose from over the weekend to say thank you to mothers everywhere.

Our Champagne Breakfast, including chilled juices, fresh fruit, continental meats, pastries and a full English breakfast, served with a glass of Champagne, is available between 9am and 11am on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th March 2017.

Lunch is also available on both days. On Mother’s Day the three course menu features choice of succulent roasts with all the trimmings and traditional British puddings for £25 per person. Tables are available at 12:30pm and 3:00pm.

Click here to view the Mother’s Day menu.

Our ever popular Vintage Afternoon tea is served every afternoon and on Mother’s Day includes a glass of Prosecco, a selection of sandwiches, homemade scones and cakes plus a choice of loose leaf teas for £19.95 per person.

Bookings are essential, throughout the weekend. To make a reservation please contact reception on 01332 780838. All bookings must be secured with a non-refundable deposit of £10.00 per person.

Horlsey Lodge, Smalley Mill Road, Horsley, Derby, DE21 5BL - Follow Horsley Lodge on Facebook and Twitter.