The Lathkil Hotel

10:22 31 January 2017

The Lathkil Hotel is a family run traditional country pub situated in the village of Over Haddon, 2 miles from the historic market town of Bakewell. Nestled on the hillside of Lathkill Dale it enjoys the most spectacular, unrivalled panoramic views of any pub in the Peak District.

The Lathkil’s history dates back to 1828, when John Wildgoose was landlord and it was known as The Miners Arms Hotel. In 1882 his daughter changed the name to The Lathkil View Hotel. With extensions and name changes over the centuries the pub is known today as The Lathkil Hotel, family run for the last 33 years by the Grigor-Taylor family.

The unique, traditional bar provides a relaxed, friendly and inviting atmosphere whatever the season, with a roaring log burning fire to greet you in the winter and fabulous views in the summer. There are always 5 fantastic ever-changing real ales on offer, with regular brews from local award winning breweries Whim Ales and Peak Ales. The pub has also recently been awarded the highly coveted Chesterfield CAMRA’s Pub of the Season Summer 2014.

The Lathkil serves quality homemade food, using produce sourced from local farmers & suppliers, with meat supplied by Critchlows Farm Shop of Bakewell and New Close Farm literally a stone’s throw away just over the fields! A seasonal lunchtime menu is available serving a selection of hot and cold main meals, salads and snacks from 12-2pm daily. In the evening an a la carte menu is served from 6.30-8.30pm with the emphasis again on using the finest locally sourced seasonal produce along with a hand selected wine list from local supplier John Hattersley to compliment the dishes.

Make the most of the English summer by relaxing in the Beer Terrace soaking up one of the stunning outlooks in the Peak District. Whether you are looking for a spot of al fresco dining or just a refreshing drink it is the perfect place for meeting and taking in the beauty of this the area.

There are four en suite bedrooms, two benefitting from the wonderful view. All rooms are equipped with mini bar/fridge, tea & coffee making facilities, TV/DVD player, Wi-Fi and hairdryer. Dogs are welcome by prior arrangement in certain rooms.

With so many places to visit and experience, The Lathkil Hotel is the perfect base for exploring the local area and is ideal for those wanting to get away from the bustle of everyday life. Spend time just walking and discovering Lathkill Dale and beyond on foot – without even having to retrace your steps. The dale boasts seven centuries of lead mining history, with relics still surviving. Today the dale is a place of peace and tranquillity with wild flowers and birds to be spotted along the way. The River Lathkill, described as one of the purest trout streams in the country, is crossed at Conksbury by a medieval bridge, below the site of the old village now lost to pasture. Walking upstream along the dale, you will discover the village of Monyash and downstream, Alport, below which the Lathkill joins the River Bradford on their way to join the River Wye and then the Derwent at Rowsley.

Contact details:

School Lane,

Over Haddon,

Bakewell,

Derbyshire,

DE45 1JE,

Phone numbers: 01629812501 and 01629814041

Website: lathkil.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/TheLathkilHotel

Twitter: twitter.com/lathkilhotel

Ad Feature: The Lathkil Hotel

