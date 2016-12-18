Roe Cross Green

Roe Cross Green Archant

The Terrace Bar at Roe Cross Green is a New Wine, Cocktail and Prosecco Bar Open Thursday, Friday & Saturday’s 5pm-11pm....

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roe Cross Green 1 Roe Cross Green 1

Promotional feature

The Terrace Bar at Roe Cross Green is a New Wine, Cocktail and Prosecco Bar Open Thursday, Friday & Saturday’s 5pm-11pm.

An extensive drinks menu available Including: Thursdays- Specialized Gin Cocktail Night

Fridays- Special Prosecco Evening, Saturdays- Cocktails – Buy 1 get 1 of the same cocktail free (5-7.30pm) and again between 10pm & 11pm.

We are now serving food off our new evening menu from 5.30pm to 8.30pm Roe Cross Green is a unique concept in retail and food with our Restaurant, Gift Emporium and our new Beauty Salon.

We use the finest artisan food suppliers, as well as select international products to produce delicious food. All our food is produced and baked in-house, right down to our home-made soup, bread, cakes and more.

Our famous afternoon teas need be booked at least 24 hours in advance as they are freshly made on the day.

Our restaurant is available for any celebrations such as birthdays, baby showers, funerals, hen parties, christenings, bridal showers Small weddings and charity events. Please contact Ann Harris for further information.

Ample parking is available.

We are open 7 days a week, please go to our Facebook page or website for our full menu’s, our new Christmas lunch menu and our opening times or give us a call to make a booking.

Restaurant / Terrace Bar 01457 764474

Office: 01457 766686

Shop: 01457 764902