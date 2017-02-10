Steak & Seafood Night - Sourced Restaurant, New Bath Hotel and Spa

Sourced Restaurant, New Bath Hotel Archant

Choose two steak just the way you like them plus a bottle of specially selected red or white wine for £29.50 or enjoy a Seafood Platter for £34.50 per couple.

Steak Night - £29.95 per couple

Inclusive of a bottle of house red or white wine, 8oz Sirloin steak or 10oz Ribeye and choice of: French fries, chunky chips, garlic mash or dauphinoise potatoes. Choice of sauce pepper-corn, stilton or Diane. Served with roasted vine tomatoes, grilled Portobello mushrooms & battered onion rings.

Upgrade to ‘Surf and Turf’ with a supplement - Tiger prawns £6.00 or Scampi £4.00

Seafood Platter - £34.50 per couple

Thai fish cake, Chilli Salmon and prawn skewers, Crab noodles, Squid rings and Mussels and French fries in either an a la crème or Provençale sauce with crusty French bread.

Call 01629583774 to book or reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX - Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.