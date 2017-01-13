Sunday Lunch at The Remarkable Hare, Matlock

Sunday Lunch at The Remarkable Hare Archant

All home made on the premises by The Remarkable Hare’s locally renowned head chef Pete Groves.

Classic Sunday Lunch in The Remarkable Hare’s spacious bar and dining area. Nothing from the freezer, not even the Yorkshires. Every last morsel is hand prepared.

£9.90 per head, a £2.50 supplement for those who fancy dessert.

For a big family Sunday lunch on that special occasion (tables can seat up to 20) in the private dining room, call in or phone to discuss requirements. The cost per person is the same with a £100 supplement for the use of the private dining room.

To enquire or book a table please contact via the following - enquiries@remarkablehare.co.uk - 01629 580850

The Remarkable Hare, 77 Dale Road, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3LT

