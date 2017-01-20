The Tavern at Denstone Valentine’s Day Competition

Valentine's Day at The Tavern Denstone gitusik

You could win a Romantic 3 course Meal for 2 and bottle of Champagne all on the house for Tuesday 14th February.

Please see the special menu created by The Tavern chefs using fresh locally sourced produce.

To enter please like The Tavern at Denstone official Facebook page, share the post and comment with ‘Happy Valentines’ to go in to the draw. The winner will be drawn and notified on Thursday 2nd February.

Good Luck.

The Tavern at Denstone, College Road, Denstone, Staffordshire, ST14 5HR

