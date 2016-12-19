Valentine’s at New Bath Hotel

Valentine's at New Bath Hotel and Spa Archant

New Bath Hotel and Spa is the perfect venue for that romantic Valentines dinner or make it extra special with an overnight stay.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Valentine’s Romantic Break

Nestled away in the Derbyshire countryside and among some of the most beautiful and unspoiled areas within the UK, the New Bath Hotel and Spa is the perfect venue for that romantic Valentines weekend. Our package includes overnight accommodation, a romantic four course dinner for two, prosecco in your room on arrival together with chocolates - £179.00.

Package includes:

Overnight accommodation on 11th, 14th or 18th February

Double bedded room with full breakfast for two

Bottle of prosecco, chocolates on arrival

Dinner for two in Sourced – 4 course menu, view the menu here.

________________________________________________________________________

Valentine’s Romantic Dinner

Let The New Bath Hotel and Spa light the candles and put the Barry White record on, but most importantly deliver that beautifully cooked dinner you can both enjoy on Valentine’s day.

Four course menu with a glass of prosecco and chocolates to take away - £36.50 per person - view the menu here.

To book call 01629 340 340 or www.newbathhotelandspa.com

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX

Follow New Bath Hotel and Spa on Facebook and Twitter.