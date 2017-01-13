Valentine’s Day at Carriages Bar & Restaurant
17:19 16 January 2017
2 courses for £19.50 or 3 for £25.00.
Valentine’s Menu at Carriages Bar & Restaurant
The First Date
* DIY Beef Crostini
* Prawn & Chorizo Skewer
* Smoked Salmon with Horseradish Creme Fraiche & Beetroot Shavings
* Rosemary Infused Camembert with Crusty Bread (to share)
-
The Relationship
* Steamed Mussels with Cider, Spring Onion & Bacon Sauce
* Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb served with Fondant Potatoes, Purple Sprouting Broccoli & a Redcurrant Jus
* Pesto Coated Salmon with Crushed New Potatoes & a Creamy Lemon Sauce
* Vegetable Lasagne with Garlic Bread & a Rocket Salad
-
The Happy Ever After
* Chocolate Mousse on a Bed of Blueberries & Raspberries
* Raspberry & Lemon Cheesecake
* Salted Caramel Popcorn Pot
* Vanilla Creme Brulee with Shortbread
£19.50 for 2 courses - £25.00 for 3 courses
Please email carriages.restaurant@gmail.com or phone 01298 84528 to book - Menu Available on the 14th February only.
Carriages Bar & Restaurant, Newhaven, Near Buxton, SK17 0DU
Follow Carriages Bar & Restaurant on Facebook.