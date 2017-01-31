6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
Valentine’s Day at Horsley Lodge

11:31 10 February 2017

Valentine's Day at Horsley Lodge

Valentine's at Horsley Lodge

Savour a romantic dinner with your loved one in the contemporary yet relaxed surroundings of the Brasserie at Horsley.

Make your Valentine’s Day one to remember this year by celebrating with us at Horsley Lodge. Our tempting four course Valentines menu is available from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday 11th and Tuesday 14th February 2017 and is priced at £35 per person.

For a special treat, why not stay over in one of our individually decorated rooms over-looking our award winning golf course or maybe one of our sumptuous suites found in our barn conversation. Rates, including breakfast, start from £64.50 per person per night, based on two people sharing a double room.

To view the menu please go to our website www.horsleylodge.co.uk.

Booking is essential. To make your reservation please do not hesitate to contact us on 01332 780838. Reservations essential.

Horsley Lodge, Smalley Mill Road, Horsley, Derby, DE21 5BL - Follow Horsley Lodge on Facebook and Twitter.

