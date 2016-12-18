Former Rams captain Shaun Barker on his testimonial year

Nigel Powlson talks to former Rams captain Shaun Barker

WHEN Shaun Barker stepped back out onto the iPro Stadium pitch for his testimonial game it was an emotional night for the popular defender who suffered a terrible injury four years ago. In March, a current Derby County team took on a selection of Rams legends, with Shaun playing for both sides before receiving a standing ovation and a guard of honour as he came off the pitch.

He says: ‘To pull on the shirt and get out on the pitch one more time was quite an achievement for me, especially after the first two and a half years when I was struggling to walk properly. I didn’t know if I would even be able to do a light jog ever again, let alone play, so to get that opportunity not only against the first team players but some of the Rams legends and heroes was a huge night for me.’

The reaction from the fans is also something Shaun will treasure. ‘I wasn’t sure how many fans would turn up. In terms of my status at the club I had only played just over 100 games so to be awarded a testimonial after only six years was something I didn’t necessarily expect. I didn’t have the career and standing at the club I hoped for when I signed. So to get nearly 10,000 fans there was quite remarkable. It gave me a chance to say goodbye and thanks and it was a lovely evening.

‘It was also a big achievement for the club and the testimonial committee to get the game on at such short notice and I’m very grateful for their efforts and hard work.’

Shaun signed for Derby in 2009 and quickly became a favourite with Rams fans but in March 2012, playing against Nottingham Forest, he suffered multiple knee injuries after a collision that has kept him sidelined ever since. Such a devastating blow would be hard to take for any footballer but it’s a moment in his life that he’s not afraid to revisit and which he refuses to be bitter about.

‘People assume I must be fed up with people asking me about the injury and how I’m getting on,’ Shaun says. ‘But I think it would be disappointing if they didn’t ask. It was an horrendous injury, a hell of a lot worse than I was expecting but even when I got the bad news from the specialist I just shrugged and told myself it was going to be a long, hard, painful rehab and I just had to get on with it.

‘It was difficult to get my head around the fact I might not play football again and even if I did it was going to be a long and tedious process to get anywhere near. I had a couple of times when I was down about it – but a day or two at most.

‘More than four years later I’m still trying, still working my socks off. It was so close at Derby when I was playing 90 mins with the under 21s and feeling really good. But it didn’t happen and it’s disappointing that I haven’t had the career I wanted.’

Shaun’s wife Rebecca, and daughters Eleanor (7) and Blanche (2) have given him the important love and support he has needed to stay positive. ‘I’m lucky,’ he says. ‘I have a loving family, great friends, a brilliant upbringing – I will never look at it negatively.’

Shaun comes from Nottingham and has played for Rotherham and Blackpool but has lived in Derby for seven years now. He says: ‘We love Derby, we have made it our home and it’s not too far away from family – handy when we need babysitters!’

Shaun’s testimonial year began with a Derby County Q&A at QUAD, followed by the game at the iPro and a five-a-side tournament for youngsters, with Shaun keen to ensure that children had a chance to be involved in one of the events. The final event is a proposed formal dinner to conclude the year but the next part of the plan is a concert that will tap into Shaun’s love of music.

The Derby Arena will play host to a gig featuring the Happy Mondays and Bluetones. Shaun says: ‘Music is one of my big loves so to be able to put a gig on will be quite a night. I got into the Happy Mondays when I was about 17–18, and they were available to play and I’m delighted that Derby LIVE were keen to put something on. To get two bands that big on the same bill is great. We will be announcing another band and putting some local bands on the bill so it will almost be like a mini festival. I want it to be a bit of a spectacle, to show off the venue and the city.’

Shaun’s own music collection includes around 2,000 vinyl discs: ‘My first injury at Derby kept me out for seven months and I was on a machine up to 12 hours a day bending my leg so I went on Ebay and bought 200 records for £400 – Prince, Beatles, Stones, Dylan, Bob Marley, The Clash – a real eclectic collection, and it started from there. ‘I was brought up on Britpop and my interest in the Beatles, Zeppelin and Pink Floyd comes from my dad. My brother’s tastes are a bit more obscure so that has rubbed off on me as well. There’s a little bit of blues, jazz. It’s hard when people say “what are you listening to?” as it depends on what day it is.

‘I have been to gigs all around the country but it’s often hard to get another footballer to be interested. I had a spare ticket for Björk at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and I literally couldn’t give it away. I was devastated as I was so excited about it. Kaspars Gorkšs, a Latvian footballer, eventually came but only because he had nothing else to do.’

All the testimonial plans don’t mean that Shaun, now 33, has given up on playing again, however. He’s currently being helped in his recovery by Burton Albion, where manager Nigel Clough has given him a warm welcome and an opportunity to use the club facilities and staff to help him get back to match fitness.

Shaun says: ‘I decided last season to give it one more go but I was struggling with my heel. Through having an injury on my knee for so long, what happens is that you begin to get secondary injuries. Doing physio and things like that on your own is really hard, you need that daily help and support.

‘I probably overdid it at the testimonial game. I was supposed to play 45 minutes but did 90. I remember running around a lot after Tom Ince, which wasn’t ideal, so my knee had a reaction to that. But since then I have got stronger and stronger all the time.

‘But this is my last shot. If it doesn’t happen now I will have to put my hands up and walk away. I don’t like being defeated and I hope this year that I get back out there – whether it’s for one minute or 40 games. I will be content just getting out on the pitch for a first team.

‘If that happens I probably will want more and will be striving for more but at the moment I just want to get that opportunity.

‘I’m lucky to have had a manager at Derby like Nigel who understands me as a player and my character. If I do get back playing, a lot of that will be down to Nigel and how he’s been with me since the injury. He gave me an opportunity at Sheffield United to get my fitness up. As soon as he got the Burton job, after I had been on my own for four or five months, he said to come down and work with Nick Fenton the physio at Burton, who helped me get ready for the testimonial.

‘The hope is that I get fit enough to be available for someone, whether that’s at Burton or somewhere else. Whatever league it is, whatever club that’s at, if it happens it will be down to the care and support from Nigel and Burton Albion. Nick has given up his own time to help me as well and that’s something I will always be grateful for.’

If he doesn’t end up playing again does Shaun still want a future in the game?

‘I don’t know,’ he says. ‘I’m so desperate to play football again. It’s maybe my ego kicking in and wanting it because I said I would do it again. I do miss playing on a Saturday, being around the training pitch but I don’t miss football as a business. So I don’t know whether football is my future or not. At the moment it’s just about trying to get that chance to get out there one more time.’

THE GIG

The Happy Mondays + The Bluetones gig at Derby Arena is part of Shaun Barker’s testimonial year and takes place on 15th October. Legendary 80s band Happy Mondays are known for their own blend of alternative rock, psychedelic rock and electronic dance music. The Bluetones’ famous chart-topping studio album was ‘Expecting to Fly’ and their numerous hit singles have included Slight Return. Tickets, price £35, can be purchased through the Sales and Information Centre on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk or derbyarena.co.uk, or in person at the Sales and Information Centre, Assembly Rooms, Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH. Tickets are restricted to those aged 14+.

CHARITY FOUNDATION

AFTER sustaining the injury Shaun wanted to use his time to give something back and set up a charity to achieve his aims. The Shaun Barker Foundation aims ‘to try and help support many amazing people in an array of different, tough situations.’

Shaun says: ‘Some of the things that we did as professional footballers, such as the cutting of ribbons, didn’t feel personal enough for me. I wanted to be a bit more hands on and contribute to things I believed in. So I set up the foundation and naively thought it would be easy but it has been so, so hard. I’m slowly grasping the role I need to play and how to progress it.

‘As a foundation you have to raise a minimum of £5,000 a year, which I have done and it’s opened my eyes to charity work and I want to get my hands dirty and move on with some ideas – part of the testimonial funds will go to the charity as well.

‘It’s kept me busy and when you have such a long injury you need to spend time on other things as well, not just your rehab. I also wanted to have something that if I didn’t get over the injury I could get into and charity work is something I was interested in once I finished football.’

Shaun’s other venture is a t-shirt company, With the Gods, that is currently supplying around 20 clubs.

He says: ‘I wanted to put some fashion designs and styles into club shops and make them a little bit more trendy and high street rather than the merchandise you often get. It was something else to keep me busy and my mind ticking over. I guess it has been a case of preparing for the worst while still hoping for the best.’ Go to www.shaunbarker.co.uk