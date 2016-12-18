2016 Derbyshire Life Food & Drink Awards – the shortlist

CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

00:00 14 October 2016

Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards 2016

The judges of the Derbyshire Life Food & Drink Awards have revealed this year’s shortlist

DESIGNED to champion, highlight and offer a showcase for the great and the good from the region’s food and drink industry, the Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards promises to be packed with excitement as we recognise the very best people and places in the local hospitality industry.

Our independent panel of judges has spent the summer assessing the contenders from the list of nominations made by you, and has recently announced the shortlist.

The judges are André Birkett, head of Chatsworth Farm Shop; Jon Hardy, owner and head chef of The Lighthouse in Boylestone; Chrissie Booth, Chairman of the Derbyshire Federation of Women’s Institutes; and Robert Stordy, former lecturer in culinary arts at the University of Derby.

Care has been taken to ensure transparency and fairness during judging and, in any categories where the judges had been nominated or had an interest, they were excluded from the decision-making process.

Reaching the shortlist in itself is a mark of excellence and the judges have stressed how competitive the categories are – testament to the high standards of Derbyshire’s hospitality industry.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony held at Casa hotel in Chesterfield on 30th November. w

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony held at Casa hotel in Chesterfield on 30th November.

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY OWEN TAYLOR & SONS

• The Lighthouse, Boylestone

• The Bay Tree, Melbourne

• La Rock, Sandiacre

CHEF OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CREATIVE INTERIORS

• Matthew Gabbitas, Masa, Derby

• George Bloor, The Lighthouse, Boylestone

• Chris Mapp, The Tickled Trout, Barlow

HOTEL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY THE AUSTIN GROUP

• Kedleston Country House, Kedleston

• The Boot Inn, Repton

• Losehill House Hotel, Hope

DINING PUB OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY COSMO RESTAURANT

• The Old Hall Inn, Whitehough

• The White Lion, Great Longstone

• The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY ZEST PRODUCE

• Bennetts, Long Eaton

• Kedleston Country House, Kedleston

• The Old Smithy, Beeley

LOCAL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY NFU MUTUAL

• Croots Farm Shop, Duffield

• Owen Taylor & Sons

• Hartington Creamery

FOOD PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

• Hyderabadi Okra and Brinjal Curry, The Hilltop Curry House, Grindleford

• Rapeseed Oil, Brock and Morten

• Black Cherry and Amaretto Ice Cream, Bluebells, Spondon

DRINK PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

• Lindway White Wine, Amber Valley Wines, Wessington

• Chatsworth Gold, Peak Ales, Chatsworth

• 22, Dancing Duck Brewery, Derby

FARM SHOP OF THE YEAR

• Croots Farm Shop, Duffield

• Betty’s Farm Shop, Willington

• Chatsworth Farm Shop, Pilsley

INDEPENDENT FOOD RETAILER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY IMP INTERIORS

• Bloomers of Bakewell

• Mettrick’s Butchers, Glossop

• Fresh Basil, Belper

TEA ROOM OF THE YEAR

• Apple Tree Gift Shop and Teahouse, Ockbrook

• The Woodlands, Charlesworth

• Victoria Vintage Tearooms, Draycott

FOOD HERO OF THE YEAR IN MEMORY OF JOHN JAQUEST SPONSORED BY GRANITE TRANSFORMATIONS

Will be revealed at the awards ceremony

