20 of the best Halloween events in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Photo: English Heritage (Robert Smith) Archant

A mini guide to spooky Halloween events, walks and activities in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scarefest at Alton Towers

8th to 31st October: Ride your favourite rollercoasters in the dark and discover some brand new chills and thrills at Alton Towers. New attractions include the Altonville Mine Tours, where you’ll uncover the Legend of the Skin Snatchers; the award-winning Sub Species: The End Games maze where a sewer dwelling community has been infested by a species from another world; and the Terror of the Towers: What Lies Within, where you can travel through undiscovered passageways to discover the dark secrets that await. Alton Towers, Staffs, 0871 222 3330, www.altontowers.com

Ghost Tours at Peak Cavern

1st to 25th October (selected dates only): Embark on a spooky ghost tour, deep within the eerie underground chambers at the famous show cave at Castleton. Some stories are unsuitable for under 11’s. For tickets contact 01433 620285. Peak Cavern Road, Castleton, Hope Valley S33 8WS. www.peakcavern.co.uk

Chesterfield Ghost Tours

Thursdays, starting at 7.30pm. Take a ghostly tour around the darkened streets of historic Chesterfield and discover the town’s dark, macabre past. History will be brought to life by your entertaining and informative tour guide - expect an evening full of murder, mystery and ghosts galore. Booking essential. Tours start outside the Market Pub at 95 New Square, Chesterfield, S40 1AH, www.chesterfield-ghost-trail.co.uk

Ghost Walks with Richard Felix

14th, 21st and 22nd October. Join the local historic expert and former star of TV’s Most Haunted on a spooky stroll around the hotel, gardens and pet cemetery. Hear some fascinating ghostly tales of Breadsall Priory’s history and finish off with a light supper. Marriott Breadsall Priory Hotel, Moor Road, Morley, Derby, DE7 6DL, 01332 832235, www.marriott.com

Un-Natural Trail at Shipley Country Park

22nd to 30th October, 11am-3.30pm. Embark on a spooky self-guided trail with and complete a Halloween Activity Sheet about creepy critters and beastly bugs. Then use the treasure map to track down the hidden pumpkins. Return to claim your treat! Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, near Heanor, DE75 7GX, 01773 719961, www.derbyshire.gov.uk

Hallowe’en at Haddon Hall

22nd to 31st October. A family trail and spooky storytelling are just some of the themed activities on offer at Haddon Hall to delight little ones. On the 29th, 30th and 31st October, prepare decorations to make your home extra scary. If you’re under 16 years old and wear a Hallowe’en costume for your visit on the 29th, 30th or 31st October, you’ll be admitted free of charge. On the 30th October complete your costume with hand-painting. Haddon Hall, The Estate Office, Bakewell DE45 1LA, 01629 812855, www.haddonhall.co.uk

Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm

13th-31st October. Terrifying attractions include Night Bringer, exploring whether there is life after death; the Freakout circus of crazy clowns, frightful freaks and terrorising terrors; and Children of the Corn, a journey into the nightmares of a terrifying childhood, where under cover of darkness you’ll be dropped in a gigantic corn maze. Whilst you recover from the Scare attractions, the Courtyard will be buzzing with food stalls and roaming entertainment. Gates open 7pm, park closes 11pm. Not recommended for under 12s. Booking essential. National Forest Adventure Farm, Postern Road, Tatenhill, Burton upon Trent, 01283 533933, www.adventurefarm.co.uk

Hallowe’en Spooktacular at National Forest Adventure Farm

21st to 30th October. Ideal for children - take the tractor and trailer ride up to the pumpkin patch and select your perfect pumpkin; learn how to ride a broomstick at Scare School; enter the Haunted Hotel - if you dare; and find all the mummies hidden in the mini maize maze. National Forest Adventure Farm, Postern Road, Tatenhill, Burton upon Trent, 01283 533933, www.adventurefarm.co.uk

Creepy Castle at Night

28th-29th October, 6pm-10pm. Have you got what it takes to brave the castle after dark? Discover deadly deeds and freaky fun around every corner as residents past and present invite you into a terrifying world of tricks and treats at Bolsover Castle. Bring your own torches as you explore the site. Please note: there will be both low levels of lighting and strobe lighting. It is recommended that people with a nervous disposition and children under 10 do not attend. Bolsover Castle, English Heritage, near Chesterfield, S44 6PR, www.english-heritage.org.uk

Castle Ghost Tours at Bolsover

31st October, 6pm, 8pm and 10.30pm. Join an eerie evening tour around Bolsover Castle and hear tales of dark deeds, ghostly apparitions and scary happenings. Over 16s only. Discover the story behind the bullet mark in the Riding School door, learn why you shouldn’t walk down the Terrace in a group and hear about the woman who’s still haunting the Little Castle today! Bolsover Castle, English Heritage ,near Chesterfield, S44 6PR, www.english-heritage.org.uk

Hallowe’en at Conkers

28th-31st October. All your worst nightmares are set to become reality at Conkers annual ghostly encounter. Venture into the haunted woods with the ghostly ghouls, witches and trolls, visit the creepy cavern and hear the ghostly tales of what you may find in the centre, and then take a trip on the runaway train. Everyone is invited to the ‘Ugly Bugs Disco’ - which includes a fancy dress competition - and there will be entertainment in the covered Amphitheatre with a Hallowe’en show at 7pm and 8pm. Conkers Waterside Centre, Rawdon Rd, Moira, 6pm. Tel: 01283 216633, www.visitconkers.com

Starlight Spectacular at Crich

24th-29th October. Crich Tramway Village will be illuminated with special lighting effects and trams in the dark. There will be a distinct look-alike theme throughout the week with a visit from ‘Harry Potter’ and Woodies Wings owls and parrots from 24th-26th October, plus an illuminated Hallowe’en themed Woodland Walk and craft making in the Learning Centre. Thursday 27th October is Super Heroes Day and Friday 28th and Saturday 29th will feature all things Star Wars. Crich Tramway Village, Crich DE4 5DP, www.tramway.co.uk

Hallowe’en at Cromford Mills

29th to 30th October. There’s fun for all the family at Cromford Mills this Hallowe’en, with a spooky pumpkin trail, lantern-lit Hallowe’en walk and prizes for the best-dressed witches or wizards. Cromford Mills, near Matlock, 10am-4pm, cromfordmills.org.uk

Don’t Go Into the Cellar! at Kedleston Hall

30th October, 6pm-9pm. A family theatre event to keep all ages entertained. This fiendishly funny drama of dread involves meat pies, gravy and ghouls, with true facts appertaining to the great lycanthropy outbreak of 1881. Tickets: 0844 249 1895. National Trust. Kedleston Hall, near Quarndon, Derby DE22 5JH, www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Elvaston’s Eeerie Adventures

30th October, 11am-3pm. Meet ghosts and goblins, witches and warlocks as you explore the spooky fun on offer around the grounds of Elvaston Castle. Visit the Pumpkin Parlour and have a go at carving pumpkin, or enjoy creepy crafts, haunted tales and ghostly games. Also at Elvaston: On 29th October, join renowned storyteller Sophie Snell for spellbinding stories in the ghostly Gothic Hall, 6pm-7pm for all the family, and 8pm-9pm adults only. Booking essential. Elvaston Castle, Borrowash Road, Elvaston DE72 3EP, 01629 533870, www.derbyshire.gov.uk

Hallowe’en Spooktacular at Matlock Farm Park

22nd to 30th October. Try your hand at daily pumpkin carving or embark on a treasure hunt or a spooky guided tour, featuring the legendary Headless Horseman and Wanda the Witch. Special events include ‘Fun and Games with Paw Patrol’ on Wednesday 26th and Saturday 29th October, with shows at 11.30am and 2pm. On Sunday 30th, its Monster Mash time; Dr Frankenstein has been invited to a Spook-tacular Hallowe’en party but he has no one to go with! Help make a party monster with show workshops at 11.30am and 2pm. Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock DE4 5LH, 01246 590200, matlockfarmpark.co.uk

Hallowe’en Hoot at Chatsworth

22nd to 30th October. Take your little monsters along to Chatsworth for terrible treats, evil entertainment and devilish delights. Follow a ghoulish trail through the house, find hidden pumpkins, dare to enter the abandoned tunnel and listen to spooky storytelling in the garden. In the farmyard join in on creepy crafts, reptile handling, meet the web weaver and dare to ride the Fright flight into Warlock Wood, home of the spooky spell weaver and her friends. Included with admission to the house, garden and/or farmyard. Chatsworth House, Bakewell, DE45 1PP, 01246 565300, www.chatsworth.org

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

4th to 22nd October. There’s nothing like a spooky tale to get your spine tingling near Hallowe’en, and Derby Theatre’s musical thriller - a brand new co production with Mercury Theatre Colchester - promises to deliver plenty of frights. Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical follows the story of Sweeney Todd, a prosperous and successful Fleet Street barber in 19th century London. With a thirst for revenge he welcomes clients to his barber’s chair, little do they know that they will soon be catapulted into the cellar below, their throats cut. Meanwhile, next door, Mrs Lovett is busy serving up her succulent meat pies, but will Todd’s insatiable lust for blood prove his undoing? Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby DE1 2NF, Box Office: 01332 593939, www.derbytheatre.co.uk



Haunted Heritage at Derby Museums

1st October and 28th October, 8pm-1am. Join Haunted Heritage and the Derby Museums team as they open the doors to Derby’s iconic buildings and investigate who, or what, might be there after hours. Held at the Silk Mill, Silk Mill Lane, Derby on 1st October and Pickford’s House, Friar Gate, Derby on 28th October. £30 per person. Over 18s only. For tickets, please go to www.derbymuseums.org, or call 07340 239294

Hammer Hallowe’en at Sudbury Hall

28th-30th October. Following on from the success of last year’s Hammer Horror event, the Lost Boys Theatre Group returns with a new adventure... The audience will be guided by Van Helsing through Sudbury Hall and the grounds, in a quest to help vanquish Mummy, Count Dracula and others before they enact their plan.. Please report to the Tea Rooms on arrival where you will be given a hot drink and a cake before the spookiness begins. Sudbury Hall and the Museum of Childhood, National Trust, Sudbury, Ashbourne, DE6 5HT, www.nationaltrust.org.uk. Booking essential: 0344 249 1895