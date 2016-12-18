11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead

Bolsover

With spectacular views over Derbyshire, the fairy-tale Stuart mansion, Bolsover Castle, was designed to entertain and impress. Castle open at weekends only from 1st-23rd Dec, open daily 27th-31st Dec. Take part in a carol concert on 10th Dec and visit Father Christmas at weekends from 3rd-18th. Bolsover S44 6PR, 01246 822844, english-heritage.org.uk



Calke Abbey

Calke Abbey is the house where time stood still – vividly portraying a period in the twentieth century when many country houses did not survive to tell their story. Restaurant, shop and park open 1st-31st Dec (closed 25th). On weekends from 3rd-18th Dec, visit Santa or venture through the house tunnels and discover the ‘Echoes of Calke’s Christmas Past’. Browse the craft show on 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th; visit the fine food fair on 18th; enjoy Christmas Dinner from 5th-16th (excl 10th-11th); and breakfast with Father Christmas from 19th-21st. Ticknall DE73 7LE, 01332 863822, nationaltrust.org.uk/calke-abbey



Casterne Hall

A perfect example of a country manor house that has changed little since the early 18th Century and is still lived in by the family who built it. Open for festive tours and teas on 12th, 14th, 16th and 19th Dec, 3pm. Roaring fires, a delicious Christmas tea and mulled wine with a tour by the Hurt family. Booking essential. Casterne, near Ilam DE6 2BA, 01335 310489, casterne.co.uk



Chatsworth

The magnificent home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire. The Nutcracker is this year’s spectacular theme until 3rd Jan (closed 24-26th Dec and 1st Jan). The beautifully-dressed rooms will feature all the classic scenes – from the waltz of the snowflakes to the dance of the sugar plum fairy. House open until 8pm, Thursday and Friday from 24th Nov-16th Dec. Bakewell DE45 1PP, 01246 565300, chatsworth.org



Eyam Hall and Craft Centre

The Hall was built just six years after the plague devastated Eyam. Enjoy this welcoming family home lived in by eleven generations of the Wright family, with interesting collections and stories. Garden and Hall open 1st-23rd Dec, Wed-Sun. Craft centre open 1st-31st Dec (closed Mon and 24th-26th). Experience the sights and sounds of a family Christmas Eve at Eyam Hall – home of the Wright family for 11 generations – and follow the ‘Night Before Christmas’ trail. Eyam S32 5QW, 01433 639565, nationaltrust.org.uk/eyam-hall-and-craft-centre



Haddon Hall

Described as ‘the most perfect house to survive from the middle ages’. The Hall will be decorated in the style of ‘An English Renaissance Christmas’ from 1st-18th December. Art, literature and music will influence the theme around the hall and the ancient rooms will be dressed with swags, firs and natural decorations. Musical performances on 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th and 17th. Candlelit tours on 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th and 13th Dec. Bakewell DE45 1LA, 01629 812855, haddonhall.co.uk



Hardwick Hall

An Elizabethan country house created by Bess of Hardwick in the 1500s. Hall open 1st-18th Dec, Wed-Sun. Restaurant, shop, garden and park open daily 1st-31st (excl 25th). Explore the Hall’s Twelve Days of Christmas theme, which includes seven dancing ladies in the dining room, and enjoy craft activities, a family trail and seasonal menus in the restaurant. Doe Lea, Chesterfield S44 5QJ, 01246 850430, nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick-hall



Kedleston Hall

A spectacular 18th century mansion with Adam interiors and parkland. Hall open 2nd-18th Dec, Fri-Sun. Tours on selected dates. Restaurant and shop open 1st-31st, Thurs-Sun (closed 24th-25th). Discover themed Christmas trees in every room, find Santa in his grotto and – at weekends – finish your visit by taking part in sing-along carols with the choir. Kedleston, Derby DE22 5JH, 01332 842191, nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston-hall



Renishaw Hall

A magnificent Grade I listed building that has been home to the Sitwell family for nearly 400 years. Christmas opening and tours from 1st-4th and 8th-11th Dec. See the Hall beautifully dressed for a traditional family Christmas and sample the new café’s festive menu. Tours take place at 1pm and 2.30pm. Private group tours of the hall available. Pre-booking essential. Renishaw, Sheffield S21 3WB, 01246 432310, renishaw-hall.co.uk



Sudbury Hall and the National Trust Museum of Childhood

One of the country’s finest Restoration mansions - and a fun educational experience. Hall open 3rd-4th, 10th-11th, 15th-22nd, 29th-30th Dec. Museum, shop and tearoom open 1st-18th, Thurs-Sun, plus 19th-23rd and 28th-30th. See the hall adorned with handmade decorations. Wreath-making workshops on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th; festive lunches on 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th; lantern workshops on 4th, 11th and 18th; and ‘Tea with an Enchanted Character’ events from 17th-21st. Sudbury, Ashbourne DE6 5HT, 01283 585337, nationaltrust.org.uk/sudbury-hall-and-the-national-trust-museum-of-childhood



Tissington Hall

Home to the FitzHerberts from when the house was built in 1609, Tissington Hall’s stately rooms, corridors, hallways and working quarters have experienced over four centuries of FitzHerbert family members, friends, and staff living there. The Hall’s Christmas theme - Tales of Enchantment - tales place from 19th Nov-4th Dec (private bookings Mon-Fri, public opening Sat-Sun). Tour the Hall by candlelight and admire rooms dressed from the tales of the Brothers Grimm, CS Lewis and Lewis Carroll. Tissington, Ashbourne DE6 1RA, 01335 352200, tissingtonhall.co.uk



Although care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of dates and times, it is always advisable to verify the details.