12 beautiful photos of Derbyshire at Christmas

Buxton Opera House in the snow by Anna Phillips Archant

Even if we don’t have a White Christmas this time around, Derbyshire still looks beautiful at this time of year.

The Cathedral Quarter in Derby illuminated in lights.

The Devonshire Dome with its spectacular Christmas tree.

The Buxton Opera House will be a busy place at Christmas

As one commenter has remarked: ‘Chatsworth know how to do Christmas’

The Kedleston Country House get in the festive mood.

The Chesterfield Parish Church hosted its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

A minimalist look for Christmas decorations at The Devonshire Belper.

Christmas carols in the Peak Cavern at Castleton.

The Long Gallery at Haddon Hall is a winter wonderland.

CW Sellors in Ashbourne are giving most of their neighbours Christmas decorations envy.

The Grasshopper Cafe in Hope with a welcoming window for their visitors.

The Victorian Christmas Market in Hall Leys Park in Matlock.

