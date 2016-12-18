CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

12 festive photos of Chatsworth House

16 December 2016

Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead

The crowds have flocked to Chatsworth House to see the breathtaking ‘Nutcraker’ themed decorations. We take a look at what’s on display.

The fireplace captures the Nutcracker theme perfectly.

Chatsworth also have a performing ballerina to continue the nutcracker theme.

The Chapel dressed as the Land of Snow for Christmas.

Christmas crowds gather to see the decorations.

The courtyard doesn’t miss out on the decorations.

We would love to settle in the festive surroundings of the library.

Gingerbread Men decorate the Christmas tree.

We thought this chandelier was particularly appropriate at this time of year.

If there was an award for most impressive bauble, then this should win it.

The grand staircase looking festive.

Gingerbread houses

We don’t think these deer will be on present delivering duty this Christmas.

