25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Credit: Ferenc Szelepcsenyi / Shutterstock.com Archant

Ring in the beginning of the festive season at one of Derbyshire’s carol concerts

2nd-18th December: Christmas at Kedleston See Kedleston decked in all its finery (admission required), with themed decorations in each room. Then - from 3.30pm to 4.30pm each day - join the Kedleston Singers for their last performance of the day in Caesar’s Hall. Kedleston Hall, Kedleston, near Derby. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston-hall

4th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Hathersage Brass Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 6pm. peakcavern.co.uk

8th December: St Anselm’s Carol Service A rousing, cheerful concert by St Anselm’s School at Bakewell Parish Church, Bakewell, 4pm. www.bakewellchurch.co.uk

10th December: Bakewell and District Community Choir Carol Concert A ‘choir concert with a difference’, featuring music and stories at Bakewell Parish Church - part of the church’s Christmas Tree Festival. The choir is led by Lester Simpson - a member of the renowned a capella folk trio, Coope Boyes and Simpson. Tickets: £8 each, available from The Bakewell Bookshop or by ringing 01629 814496

10th December: Bolsover Castle Carol Service Wrap up warm and get into the festive spirit listening to carols sung by the Fishpond Choir in the unique surroundings of the Riding House. Entrance from 6.30pm with the performance at 7pm. Pre-booking essential. For more information visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover or to book tickets call 0370 333 1183.

Castle Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield

10th December: Carols by Candlelight Festive singing in the atmospheric surroundings of Treak Cliff Cavern. Treak Cliff Cavern, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, 2pm. Tel: 01433 620571; www.bluejohnstone.com

10th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Dronfield Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 6pm. peakcavern.co.uk

10th and 11th December: Carols with Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir Joined by Cresswell Junior School choir, with special guests Derby Concert Band and piano accompaniment by Jason Hawkins. A family concert with audience participation in singing well-known carols. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 6pm. Tickets from Chesterfield Tourist Information Centre 01246 345777, through choir members or online at www.chestphilchoir.org.uk

11th December: Carols by Candlelight Festive singing in the atmospheric surroundings of Treak Cliff Cavern. Treak Cliff Cavern, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, 2pm. Tel: 01433 620571; www.bluejohnstone.com

11th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Tintwistle Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 6pm. peakcavern.co.uk

14th December: BBC Radio Derby Carol Service The recording of the BBC Radio Derby’s carol service for broadcast on Christmas Day. Free to attend, on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5.30pm (seated by 7pm). Derby Cathedral, www.derby.anglican.org

14th December: Traditional Folk Carols plus festive readings at St Mary’s Church, Buxton, buxtonparish.org.uk

17th December: Carols by Candlelight Festive singing in the atmospheric surroundings of Treak Cliff Cavern. Treak Cliff Cavern, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, 2pm. Tel: 01433 620571; www.bluejohnstone.com

17th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Cressbrook Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 6pm. peakcavern.co.uk

18th December: Carol Service at St Mary’s, Cromford Wassail by lantern light from Cromford Mills to St Mary’s Church for a carol service and selection of readings. The service will be followed by refreshments. Call 01629 823256 for more details or visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk

18th December: Shipley Christmas Carol Concert Join Marlpool United Reform Church Theatre Company for a sing-along of traditional carols to celebrate the festive season. Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, 3pm-4pm. Free admission. www.derbyshire.gov.uk

18th December: Carols by Candlelight Carols and Christmas readings by candlelight at Carlton Road United Reformed Church, Littleover Derby, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Free admission. Tel: 01332 299710

18th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Ireland Colliery Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 6pm. peakcavern.co.uk

19th December: Traditional Carol Singing in Bradfield Village Hall Accompanied by Lee Dunkley’s 5 piece brass ensemble (Classic Brass). All the usual Christmas carols sung to the traditional tunes and words. Bradfield Village Hall, 7.15pm. www.bradfieldvillagehall.org.uk

21st December: Sing Christmas at Derby Cathedral Take a load off after the last-minute shopping and sing the Christmas favourites in this informal service led by the Cathedral Choristers. A free to attend drop in service, all welcome, Derby Cathedral, 12.45pm. www.derbycathedral.org

23rd December: Carols by Candlelight Festive singing in the atmospheric surroundings of Treak Cliff Cavern. Treak Cliff Cavern, Buxton Road, Castleton, Hope Valley, 2pm. Tel: 01433 620571; www.bluejohnstone.com

24th December: Children’s Christmas Carol Concert A special service for children at St Bartholomew’s Parish Church, Derby, 2pm. Visit www.stbartholomews-derby.org.uk/christmasservices.htm

24th December: Cathedral Christmas Eve Carol Services Two magnificent carol concerts (at 4pm and 6.30pm) in the splendid surroundings of Derby Cathedral. Free, ticketed service. Tickets available from the Cathedral Bookshop on Irongate, or visit www.derbycathedral.org

24th December: Peak Cavern Christmas Carols Sing carols accompanied by music from Dove Holes Band, at a concert held in the dramatic surroundings of Devil’s Arse chamber at Peak Cavern in Castleton. Booking essential. Concert starts at 4pm. peakcavern.co.uk