7 simple recipes for your Christmas leftovers

What to do with the masses of leftover turkey? Archant

Turkey, sprouts, cheese and even Christmas pudding, these recipes will make sure that none of your Christmas food goes to waste.

Spicy Turkey and Holy Guacamole Cones Spicy Turkey and Holy Guacamole Cones

Spicy turkey and holy guacamole cones

Forget turkey curry, this spicy finger food recipe is something different for the turley leftovers.

Turkey and Stilton Pies Turkey and Stilton Pies

Turkey and Stilton pies.

Turkey and cheese, two things that you no doubt be in abundance over Christmas. One of these pies would be a welcome treat after a long winter walk.

Ham Hock and Apple Brulee Toasts Ham Hock and Apple Brulee Toasts

Ham Hock and Apple Brulee Toasts

If you have ham hock and bread lying around, these could be the perfect festive snack.

Sprout and Squeak Sprout and Squeak

Sprout and Squeak

We imagine that you’ll have plenty of sprouts left over on Boxing Day. This simple dish is perfect for brunch.

Christmas Pudding Souffle Christmas Pudding Souffle

Christmas Pudding Souffle recipe

For those of you that are feeling adventurous, this novel way of revitalising the Christmas pud could be for you.

Cheesesticks Cheesesticks

Cheese sticks

These cheesey bites will be ideal for TV viewing snacks and use up any hard or crumbly cheese you have leftover.

Mulled Sangria from El Gato Negro, Manchester Mulled Sangria from El Gato Negro, Manchester

Mulled Sangria recipe

If you’ve have your fill of bubbly and spirits and have bottles of red wine just lying around (not likely we know) then this festive drink could be a good way to make use of it.

