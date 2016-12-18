CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

7 simple recipes for your Christmas leftovers

00:00 18 December 2016

What to do with the masses of leftover turkey?

What to do with the masses of leftover turkey?

Archant

Turkey, sprouts, cheese and even Christmas pudding, these recipes will make sure that none of your Christmas food goes to waste.

Spicy Turkey and Holy Guacamole ConesSpicy Turkey and Holy Guacamole Cones

Spicy turkey and holy guacamole cones

Forget turkey curry, this spicy finger food recipe is something different for the turley leftovers.

www.lancashirelife.co.uk/home/christmas/spicy_turkey_and_holy_guacamole_cones_recipe_1_4805740

Turkey and Stilton PiesTurkey and Stilton Pies

Turkey and Stilton pies.

Turkey and cheese, two things that you no doubt be in abundance over Christmas. One of these pies would be a welcome treat after a long winter walk.

www.lancashirelife.co.uk/home/christmas/boxing_day_recipes_turkey_and_stilton_pies_1_4354997

Ham Hock and Apple Brulee ToastsHam Hock and Apple Brulee Toasts

Ham Hock and Apple Brulee Toasts

If you have ham hock and bread lying around, these could be the perfect festive snack.

www.lancashirelife.co.uk/home/christmas/ham_hock_and_apple_brulee_toasts_recipe_1_4805698

Sprout and SqueakSprout and Squeak

Sprout and Squeak

We imagine that you’ll have plenty of sprouts left over on Boxing Day. This simple dish is perfect for brunch.

www.lancashirelife.co.uk/food-drink/recipes/boxing_day_recipes_sprout_and_squeak_1_4354995

Christmas Pudding SouffleChristmas Pudding Souffle

Christmas Pudding Souffle recipe

For those of you that are feeling adventurous, this novel way of revitalising the Christmas pud could be for you.

www.yorkshirelife.co.uk/food-drink/recipes/christmas_pudding_souffle_recipe_1_3879664

CheesesticksCheesesticks

Cheese sticks

These cheesey bites will be ideal for TV viewing snacks and use up any hard or crumbly cheese you have leftover.

www.lancashirelife.co.uk/home/christmas/lancashire_cheese_twists_recipe_1_4804891

Mulled Sangria from El Gato Negro, ManchesterMulled Sangria from El Gato Negro, Manchester

Mulled Sangria recipe

If you’ve have your fill of bubbly and spirits and have bottles of red wine just lying around (not likely we know) then this festive drink could be a good way to make use of it.

www.cheshirelife.co.uk/home/christmas/mulled_sangria_recipe_1_4805147

10 Christmas cocktails you can try at home

Keywords: Christmas

More from Christmas

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

Top tips for keeping hale and hearty over the festive season

Mon, 00:00 Penelope Baddeley
Tipples from The Wee Dram in Bakewell

It’s the time of year we are at our most social meeting up with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the new year. But it’s also a season when we tend to over indulge; eating multi-course meals, nibbling at tasty treats, and drinking more of our favourite tipple than usual. I’ve been asking advice from a range of sources, from a pharmacist to a naturopath, an actress to a whisky retailer, how best to enjoy Christmas and deal with any over-zealous celebrations that may come your way. The advice may surprise you.

Read more

7 simple recipes for your Christmas leftovers

Sunday, December 18, 2016
What to do with the masses of leftover turkey?

Turkey, sprouts, cheese and even Christmas pudding, these recipes will make sure that none of your Christmas food goes to waste.

Read more
Christmas

12 festive photos of Chatsworth House

Friday, December 16, 2016
Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead

The crowds have flocked to Chatsworth House to see the breathtaking ‘Nutcraker’ themed decorations. We take a look at what’s on display.

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

Join In: 12 beautiful photos of Derbyshire at Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Buxton Opera House in the snow by Anna Phillips

Even if we don’t have a White Christmas this time around, Derbyshire still looks beautiful at this time of year.

Read more

25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Credit: Ferenc Szelepcsenyi / Shutterstock.com

Ring in the beginning of the festive season at one of Derbyshire’s carol concerts

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Christmas gifts the Derbyshire way - local festive gifts and hampers

Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Luxury Hamper

If you turn into Scrooge the minute someone mentions Christmas shopping, why not relax and try sourcing your presents from closer to home. Claire Bore has been on the hunt for the best local festive gifts

Read more

Newsletter Signup

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Follow us on Twitter



Like us on Facebook

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search