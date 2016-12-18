Christmas markets in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Matlock’s Victorian Christmas Market Photo: www.jonathanchristianphotography.co.uk copyright Â© 2013 Jonathan Christian Photography

With Christmas just around the corner, what better way to soak up the magic than at a local Christmas market?

4th-6th November

Peak Village Christmas Market

If you’re seeking some inspirational gift ideas, Peak Village’s Christmas market and lights switch-on event will combine a host of stalls selling handcrafted gifts and delicious food and drink, plus live entertainment for all ages. Friday Night Christmas Markets will be held on 2nd, 9th and 16th December. Peak Shopping Village, Chatsworth Road, Rowsley DE4 2JE, peakshoppingvillage.com

12th-13th November

Fabulous Places Christmas Market

Over 100 hand-selected stallholders will be selling their wares - ranging from homemade food, jewellery and beautifully-crafted gifts to accessories for the home and garden – in the spectacular surroundings of the Grade II listed Derby Roundhouse. There’s also a pop up tea room, delicious hot food and a Prosecco bar. The Roundhouse, Pride Park, Derby, DE24 8JE, derbyshirechristmasmarket.co.uk

12th-13th November

Haddon Hall Winter Artisan Market

Local artisans and food and drink producers will be displaying their wares in the atmospheric surroundings of Haddon Hall – a magical location for a winter market. Held in support of the Hall’s chosen charity for 2016 - the Bakewell & Eyam Community Transport - the market will showcase high quality products for the home and garden, award-winning Derbyshire food and drink plus arts, crafts and jewellery. Haddon Hall, Bakewell DE45 1LA, www.haddonhall.co.uk

12th-30th November

Chatsworth Christmas Market

Rousing live music will set the scene on the slope leading up to the Stables at Chatsworth House, as visitors browse over 100 stalls selling fine gifts and decorations, homeware, seasonal produce, jewellery and clothing. If all that shopping leaves you with an appetite, you can enjoy a glass of mulled wine, cider or German beer or sample gourmet burgers and sausages, pancakes, churros, fudge and chocolate. Chatsworth House, Bakewell DE45 1PP, www.chatsworth.org

20th November

Chesterfield Christmas Market

Festive entertainment including a stage show, guest appearances from this year’s pantomime cast and an all-day, open-air market will combine to create a joyful atmosphere at this year’s Christmas market and lights switch-on event. Market Place and New Square, Chesterfield S40 1AH, www.chesterfield.gov.uk

26th November

Buxton Dickensian Christmas Market

Following the Pavilion Gardens’ lively Grand Bazaar and lights switch on event on 18th November, this event invites visitors to step back in time and explore a Dickensian street market in the surroundings of the Pavilion Gardens Marquee.

Pavilion Gardens, St John’s Rd, Buxton SK17 6BE, www.paviliongardens.co.uk

26th-27th November

Bakewell Christmas Market

This ‘quintessentially English Christmas market’ includes traders from the town’s popular Monday market alongside stalls selling festive foods and wines from the Peak District, crafts and gifts. Entertainment on Saturday includes street theatre, music from Bakewell Silver Band, Tideswell Singers and St Anselm’s School – culminating in the Christmas lights switch-on event in Bath Gardens at 4.45pm - whilst a highlight on Sunday will be a visit from Santa’s reindeers.

Market Street, Bakewell DE45 1DS

27th November

Mercia Marina Christmas Market

Europe’s largest inland marina provides a scenic backdrop for some Christmas shopping, with unique gift ideas, handmade items, food and drink from local crafters, producers and makers - with entertainment from carol singers.

Findern Lane, Willington, Derby DE65 6DW, www.merciamarina.co.uk

2nd-4th December

Matlock Victorian Christmas Market

Now in its 22nd year, the town’s Victorian themed Christmas market in Hall Leys Park combines over 150 stalls in two marquees. Street entertainment includes live music, marching bands, circus performers, children’s entertainment, a fun fair and Santa’s Grotto. The event culminates in a magical fireworks display on Sunday at 5.15pm. Hall Leys Park, Matlock DE4 3AR, www.matlock.gov.uk

4th December

Belper Christmas Food & Real Ale festival

Whether you’re purchasing ingredients for the perfect Christmas spread, or unique gifts to make a hamper for loved ones, you’ll find everything you need at this popular open-air market in the town centre. Feast your taste buds on fresh food and purchase meat, cheese, cake, preserves and real ale from local producers.

King Street, Belper DE56 1QA

10th-11th December

Buxton Christmas Fair

Stroll down the promenade with a cup of hot mulled wine or a warm mince pie, view a wide range of Christmas gifts at stalls in the Gardens Marquee, listen to seasonal entertainment, enjoy festive food and refreshments and pay a visit to Santa Claus in his Grotto.

Pavilion Gardens, St John’s Rd, Buxton SK17 6BE, www.paviliongardens.co.uk

16th December

Swadlincote Christmas Mega Market

The town’s weekly outdoor markets are renowned in the south of the county and this event, held in the town centre, combines the best of the traditional and farmers’ market with festive stalls, fairground rides and entertainment.

The Delph, Market Square, Swadlincote DE11 0AG