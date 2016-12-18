CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Christmas shows and pantomimes in Derbyshire and the Peak District

11:00 24 October 2016

Alice in Wonderland at Derby Theatre

Alice in Wonderland at Derby Theatre

$image.copyright

A guide to some of the best pantomimes and festive shows in and around the county

25th November-21st January
Aladdin

With glittering scenery, fabulous costumes and mesmerising musical numbers, watch as Aladdin attempts to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magic lamp.

Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus NG1 5AF, 0115 941 9419, nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

 

26th November-31st December
Peter Pan

A swashbuckling extravaganza starring Jessica Punch as Peter Pan, Marc Baylis as Captain Hook, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Adam Moss as Smee and comedy acrobats, The Nitwits, as The Pirate Crew.

Mansfield Palace Theatre NG18 1NG, 01623 633133, mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre

 

2nd December-7th January
Alice in Wonderland

Olivier Award-winning writer Mike Kenny has created a vibrant retelling of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved tale. Produced by Derby Theatre and with a team of talented actor-musicians, original live music, stunning costumes and fantastic set designs, the production promises to enchant visitors young and old with its curious and colourful characters.

Main Theatre, Derby Theatre, Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF, 01332 593939, derbytheatre.co.uk

 

2nd December-3rd January
Aladdin

Fasten your seatbelts for a magical ride of mystery, romance and adventure with Aladdin (Lee Brennan, 911 frontman), Wishee Washee (James Dangerfield), Dame Gladys Twankey (Greg Ashton) and Princess Jasmine (Liz McClaron) – not forgetting the hilarious policemen, played by Keith and Ben Simmons.

Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX, 01246 345 222, chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

 

3rd-31st December
Sleeping Beauty

Local actor Sam Rabone will be the new Dame at this year’s pantomime, following the fairytale classic Sleeping Beauty, alongside CBeebies star Rebecca Keatley who will be playing Fairy Moonbeam.

Lichfield Garrick, Castle Dyke, Lichfield WS13 6HR, 01543 412121, lichfieldgarrick.com

 

6th December–3rd January
Cinderella

Held in the state-of-the-art surroundings of Derby Arena, the show’s all-star cast includes West End actor and comedian Richard Blackwood as Buttons; Eilish O’Carroll, star of Mrs Brown’s Boys, who will bring an Irish twist to the part of Fairy Godmother; and Art Attack presenter Lloyd Warbey as Dandini.

Derby Arena, Royal Way, Pride Park, Derby DE24 8JB, 01332 255800, derbylive.co.uk

 

6th-31st December
Jack

Specially adapted by Mike Kenny for audiences aged 3+ and their families, this child-friendly production follows cheeky Jack as he climbs the beanstalk to find a hungry giant. Not even his magic beans can help him escape but he has a plan… Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale with a twist.

The Studio, Derby Theatre, Theatre Walk, Derby DE1 2NF, 01332 593939, derbytheatre.co.uk

 

8th-28th December
Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates

Batten down the hatches for Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates are about to ruin everyone’s festive season. They are set to pillage every Christmas stocking this side of Derby by stealing the children’s presents from right under their noses and running off with a sack full of booty. Who will make them walk the plank? Cast yourselves off and join the Babbling Vagabonds in this swashbuckling adventure.

Guildhall Theatre, Market Place, Derby DE1 3AE, 01332 255800, derbylive.co.uk

 

8th December-8th January
Cinderella

Stoke-on-Trent’s irreplaceable pantomime duo Jonathan Wilkes and Christian Patterson return for a sparkling evening with the dashing Prince Charming, the ugly sisters, the loveable Buttons, the enchanting Fairy Godmother and star of the show, Cinderella.

Regent Theatre, Piccadilly, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1AP, 0844 871 7649

 

9th December-8th January
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

With stunning costumes and scenery, a hilarious script and an impressive cast – including Wendi Peters (Coronation Street), children’s favourite Phil Gallagher (CBeebies’ Mister Maker) and Sheffield pantomime favourite Damian Williams – this enchanting adaptation has all the ingredients for a memorable experience.

The Lyceum, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1SDA, 0114 249 6000, sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

 

10th December-1st January
Snow White

Brought to life by seven dwarfs full of mischief and merriment, the show stars Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks) as Snow White, who falls into the clutches of her wicked stepmother. As usual, there’s help from a bunch of hilarious characters, including the palace cook (played by James Holmes of Miranda fame) and her good-for-nothing son.

Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton SK17 6XN, 0845 127 2190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

 

10th December–15th January
Jack and the Beanstalk

Legendary comedy-duo The Chuckle Brothers will provide plenty of family fun in Nottingham, alongside Benidorm’s Tony Maudsley as Dame Trot and The X Factor finalist Chico in the title role of Jack. Excellent special effects include a 3D journey into the Giant’s castle in Cloudland.

Theatre Royal, Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND, 0115 989 5555, trch.co.uk

Related articles

Keywords: Christmas

More from Christmas

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

Top tips for keeping hale and hearty over the festive season

Mon, 00:00 Penelope Baddeley
Tipples from The Wee Dram in Bakewell

It’s the time of year we are at our most social meeting up with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the new year. But it’s also a season when we tend to over indulge; eating multi-course meals, nibbling at tasty treats, and drinking more of our favourite tipple than usual. I’ve been asking advice from a range of sources, from a pharmacist to a naturopath, an actress to a whisky retailer, how best to enjoy Christmas and deal with any over-zealous celebrations that may come your way. The advice may surprise you.

Read more

7 simple recipes for your Christmas leftovers

Sunday, December 18, 2016
What to do with the masses of leftover turkey?

Turkey, sprouts, cheese and even Christmas pudding, these recipes will make sure that none of your Christmas food goes to waste.

Read more
Christmas

12 festive photos of Chatsworth House

Friday, December 16, 2016
Chatsworth House Photo: Simon Broadhead

The crowds have flocked to Chatsworth House to see the breathtaking ‘Nutcraker’ themed decorations. We take a look at what’s on display.

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

Join In: 12 beautiful photos of Derbyshire at Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Buxton Opera House in the snow by Anna Phillips

Even if we don’t have a White Christmas this time around, Derbyshire still looks beautiful at this time of year.

Read more

25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Sunday, December 11, 2016
Credit: Ferenc Szelepcsenyi / Shutterstock.com

Ring in the beginning of the festive season at one of Derbyshire’s carol concerts

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Christmas gifts the Derbyshire way - local festive gifts and hampers

Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Luxury Hamper

If you turn into Scrooge the minute someone mentions Christmas shopping, why not relax and try sourcing your presents from closer to home. Claire Bore has been on the hunt for the best local festive gifts

Read more

Newsletter Signup

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Follow us on Twitter



Like us on Facebook

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search