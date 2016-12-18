Christmas shows and pantomimes in Derbyshire and the Peak District

A guide to some of the best pantomimes and festive shows in and around the county

25th November-21st January

Aladdin

With glittering scenery, fabulous costumes and mesmerising musical numbers, watch as Aladdin attempts to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magic lamp.

Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus NG1 5AF, 0115 941 9419, nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

26th November-31st December

Peter Pan

A swashbuckling extravaganza starring Jessica Punch as Peter Pan, Marc Baylis as Captain Hook, Holly Atterton as Tinker Bell, Adam Moss as Smee and comedy acrobats, The Nitwits, as The Pirate Crew.

Mansfield Palace Theatre NG18 1NG, 01623 633133, mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre

2nd December-7th January

Alice in Wonderland

Olivier Award-winning writer Mike Kenny has created a vibrant retelling of Lewis Carroll’s much-loved tale. Produced by Derby Theatre and with a team of talented actor-musicians, original live music, stunning costumes and fantastic set designs, the production promises to enchant visitors young and old with its curious and colourful characters.

Main Theatre, Derby Theatre, Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF, 01332 593939, derbytheatre.co.uk

2nd December-3rd January

Aladdin

Fasten your seatbelts for a magical ride of mystery, romance and adventure with Aladdin (Lee Brennan, 911 frontman), Wishee Washee (James Dangerfield), Dame Gladys Twankey (Greg Ashton) and Princess Jasmine (Liz McClaron) – not forgetting the hilarious policemen, played by Keith and Ben Simmons.

Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield S41 7TX, 01246 345 222, chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

3rd-31st December

Sleeping Beauty

Local actor Sam Rabone will be the new Dame at this year’s pantomime, following the fairytale classic Sleeping Beauty, alongside CBeebies star Rebecca Keatley who will be playing Fairy Moonbeam.

Lichfield Garrick, Castle Dyke, Lichfield WS13 6HR, 01543 412121, lichfieldgarrick.com

6th December–3rd January

Cinderella

Held in the state-of-the-art surroundings of Derby Arena, the show’s all-star cast includes West End actor and comedian Richard Blackwood as Buttons; Eilish O’Carroll, star of Mrs Brown’s Boys, who will bring an Irish twist to the part of Fairy Godmother; and Art Attack presenter Lloyd Warbey as Dandini.

Derby Arena, Royal Way, Pride Park, Derby DE24 8JB, 01332 255800, derbylive.co.uk

6th-31st December

Jack

Specially adapted by Mike Kenny for audiences aged 3+ and their families, this child-friendly production follows cheeky Jack as he climbs the beanstalk to find a hungry giant. Not even his magic beans can help him escape but he has a plan… Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale with a twist.

The Studio, Derby Theatre, Theatre Walk, Derby DE1 2NF, 01332 593939, derbytheatre.co.uk

8th-28th December

Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates

Batten down the hatches for Captain Sprout and the Christmas Pirates are about to ruin everyone’s festive season. They are set to pillage every Christmas stocking this side of Derby by stealing the children’s presents from right under their noses and running off with a sack full of booty. Who will make them walk the plank? Cast yourselves off and join the Babbling Vagabonds in this swashbuckling adventure.

Guildhall Theatre, Market Place, Derby DE1 3AE, 01332 255800, derbylive.co.uk

8th December-8th January

Cinderella

Stoke-on-Trent’s irreplaceable pantomime duo Jonathan Wilkes and Christian Patterson return for a sparkling evening with the dashing Prince Charming, the ugly sisters, the loveable Buttons, the enchanting Fairy Godmother and star of the show, Cinderella.

Regent Theatre, Piccadilly, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1AP, 0844 871 7649

9th December-8th January

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

With stunning costumes and scenery, a hilarious script and an impressive cast – including Wendi Peters (Coronation Street), children’s favourite Phil Gallagher (CBeebies’ Mister Maker) and Sheffield pantomime favourite Damian Williams – this enchanting adaptation has all the ingredients for a memorable experience.

The Lyceum, Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1SDA, 0114 249 6000, sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10th December-1st January

Snow White

Brought to life by seven dwarfs full of mischief and merriment, the show stars Lucy Dixon (Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks) as Snow White, who falls into the clutches of her wicked stepmother. As usual, there’s help from a bunch of hilarious characters, including the palace cook (played by James Holmes of Miranda fame) and her good-for-nothing son.

Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton SK17 6XN, 0845 127 2190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10th December–15th January

Jack and the Beanstalk

Legendary comedy-duo The Chuckle Brothers will provide plenty of family fun in Nottingham, alongside Benidorm’s Tony Maudsley as Dame Trot and The X Factor finalist Chico in the title role of Jack. Excellent special effects include a 3D journey into the Giant’s castle in Cloudland.

Theatre Royal, Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND, 0115 989 5555, trch.co.uk