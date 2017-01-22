6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017 – out in the shops or available to buy online now

00:00 26 January 2017

Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017

Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017

Archant

A look inside the February issue of Derbyshire Life...

Comment

Wildlife: ‘That Golden Moment’

The village of Brassington - History, tranquillity and community spirit

Derbyshire Railways - Part I: Midland Railway – Butterley, Peak Rail and Steeple Grange Light Railway

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner - Hardyal Dhindsa

Visiting Leek - In search of art, architecture and antiques

Letting the Dove Flow - Restoring the iconic river

Do you know your Derbyshire? Local places and dialect

A Radio News Editor’s Diary - Life at High Peak and Ashbourne Radio

Winning Ways - Local success at the N&EMPF awards

Keeping up with Cromford - The Derwent Valley World Heritage Site

From Down Under to Derby - At home with ex-Derbyshire County Cricket Club player Matt Cassar

How to tell Derby’s Story? The art of collecting

Winter Colour - Gardening suggestions plus NGS Open Gardens and snowdrop displays

Righting Ringing Roger - Out and about with Roly Smith

Nature’s Year with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

Chocolate is the Answer - Charlotte’s Chocolates and Café, Buxton

About a Painting - Erasmus Darwin by Joseph Wright of Derby

Sketchbook to Canvas - Stanton in Peak artist Sue Lewis-Blake

A Baronet’s Diary with Sir Richard FitzHerbert

Leisure & Lifestyle

Homes & Gardens

Property Pages

Sleep Well - Bedroom furniture and accessories

County Walk - Alstonefield

Fashion - Outfits for a romantic occasion

Wedding Hairstyles - Top tips for him and her

Location, location - Local wedding venues

Eating Out at The Eating House, Calver

Around the Salerooms

Legal talk

Crossword No. 464

Racing at Donington Masters Historic Festival

County News and Events

County News

Village Aid’s 25th Anniversary

Derbyshire WI Diary

Horse and Rider

David Nieper’s 55th Anniversary

Young Ideas Fashion Show

Readers’ Weddings

Exhibitions

The Diary

More from Derbyshire Life

Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017 – out in the shops or available to buy online now

00:00
Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017

A look inside the February issue of Derbyshire Life...

Read more

Ad Feature: The Tavern at Denstone Valentine’s Day Competition

Yesterday, 16:43
Valentine's Day at The Tavern Denstone

You could win a Romantic 3 course Meal for 2 and bottle of Champagne all on the house for Tuesday 14th February.

Read more

New Year, New You - local yoga guru Vanessa Davies

Yesterday, 00:00 Claire Bore
Vanessa xxxx xxxxxxxxx Photo: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Where will you be at the end of 2017? Derbyshire Life gets some expert fitness advice for the year ahead...

Read more

Derbyshire Walk - Chatsworth

Yesterday, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Chatsworth's deer through the trees

Blow away any January blues with Sally Mosley on this stunning walk around Derbyshire’s finest estate

Read more
Chatsworth

Ad Feature: Burns Night Whisky Tasting & Dinner, The Lathkil Hotel

Tue, 17:15
The Lathkil Hotel

Celebrate the life of Scotland’s most famous bard at The Lathkil Hotel - in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

Read more

Healing Art - how staff at the Royal Derby Hospital have created an impressive exhibition

Tue, 00:00 Nigel Powlson
Anna Wilson

WHEN Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust invited its staff to submit artwork for an exhibition, it discovered a hidden pool of creative talent that has taken exhibition organisers by surprise

Read more

Ad Feature: WIN a two night Cornish coastal stay at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Mon, 10:30
The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Win a four star coastal stay for two nights at The Greenbank Hotel. This special prize also includes two cosy tipples in The Working Boat pub and a delicious Cornish cream tea to share

Read more

Shepherd’s hut or holiday home? Two inspiring stories on finding a ‘home from home’

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Mike Smith
A shepherd's hut with a wood-burning stove

Derbyshire Life discovers two inspiring stories that highlight the importance in our lives of finding a place of our own

Read more

Ad Feature: The Crown Inn

Friday, January 20, 2017
The Crown Inn

Beautifully situated in the quaint village of Marston Montgomery, close to Staffordshire and Derbyshire...

Read more

From Repton to Los Angeles - promising young Derbyshire actress Georgia Hair

Friday, January 20, 2017
Georgia on set in LA - taken during filming by Jenna Willard

Eighteen-year-old Derbyshire student Georgia Hair has enjoyed a taste of Hollywood after landing a major role in a 2017 movie which was filmed in LA

Read more

Ad Feature: Mother’s Day at the New Bath Hotel

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Mother's Day at New Bath Hotel and Spa

Treat you Mother to a fabulous Sunday lunch at the New Bath Hotel and Spa.

Read more

Where to celebrate Burns Night in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Amy Noton
A toast on Burns Night Photo: jochoz, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Burns Night is a time to celebrate the life and works of the famous Scottish Bard, Robert Burns (1759-1796). Featuring whisky, haggis and poetry, it always promises to be a night to remember. Here’s our selection of the best local events...

Read more

Ad Feature: Horse & Jockey

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Horse & Jockey

The Horse and Jockey is a contemporary Gastro Pub and Hotel in Wessington, Alfreton, Derbyshire...

Read more

Wildlife - the house mouse

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
House mouse

Cute, furry, little creatures or a scampering menace, Paul Hobson becomes reacquainted with some familiar wildlife from his past

Read more

