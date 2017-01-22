Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017 – out in the shops or available to buy online now

Derbyshire Life magazine February 2017 Archant

A look inside the February issue of Derbyshire Life...

Wildlife: ‘That Golden Moment’

The village of Brassington - History, tranquillity and community spirit

Derbyshire Railways - Part I: Midland Railway – Butterley, Peak Rail and Steeple Grange Light Railway

Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner - Hardyal Dhindsa

Visiting Leek - In search of art, architecture and antiques

Letting the Dove Flow - Restoring the iconic river

Do you know your Derbyshire? Local places and dialect

A Radio News Editor’s Diary - Life at High Peak and Ashbourne Radio

Winning Ways - Local success at the N&EMPF awards

Keeping up with Cromford - The Derwent Valley World Heritage Site

From Down Under to Derby - At home with ex-Derbyshire County Cricket Club player Matt Cassar

How to tell Derby’s Story? The art of collecting

Winter Colour - Gardening suggestions plus NGS Open Gardens and snowdrop displays

Righting Ringing Roger - Out and about with Roly Smith

Nature’s Year with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

Chocolate is the Answer - Charlotte’s Chocolates and Café, Buxton

About a Painting - Erasmus Darwin by Joseph Wright of Derby

Sketchbook to Canvas - Stanton in Peak artist Sue Lewis-Blake

A Baronet’s Diary with Sir Richard FitzHerbert

Leisure & Lifestyle

Homes & Gardens

Property Pages

Sleep Well - Bedroom furniture and accessories

County Walk - Alstonefield

Fashion - Outfits for a romantic occasion

Wedding Hairstyles - Top tips for him and her

Location, location - Local wedding venues

Eating Out at The Eating House, Calver

Around the Salerooms

Legal talk

Crossword No. 464

Racing at Donington Masters Historic Festival

County News and Events

County News

Village Aid’s 25th Anniversary

Derbyshire WI Diary

Horse and Rider

David Nieper’s 55th Anniversary

Young Ideas Fashion Show

Readers’ Weddings

Exhibitions

The Diary