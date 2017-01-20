Derbyshire Life magazine January 2017 – out in the shops or available to buy online now

Derbyshire Life magazine January 2017 Archant

A look inside the January issue of Derbyshire Life...

Derbyshire Life magazine January 2017 Derbyshire Life magazine January 2017

A New Year Message from the Bishop of Repton

A to Z of Derbyshire & the Peak District - Taddington to Thor’s Cave

Chapel-en-le-Frith is A-Changing The vibrant, friendly, High Peak village

Crescent in the Ascendant - James Berresford

Planning Your Derbyshire Year - 60 events for 2017

Wildlife: The House Mouse

Do you know your Derbyshire? Local places and dialect

Derbyshire’s Flowering Glory - County successes at RHS East Midlands In Bloom competition

From Repton to LA - Promising young star Georgia Hair

Monumental Musings - The ‘Boy and Ram’

A Radio News Editor’s Diary - Life at High Peak and Ashbourne Radio

Wild Nature - Photographer Alex Hyde

‘The Housekeeper’s Tale’ - Christine Robinson

Keeping up with Cromford - The Derwent Valley World Heritage Site

Home from Home - Shepherd’s hut or holiday home? Finding another place to escape to

Charlotte’s Garden at Barton Blount in South Derbyshire

A Grand Tor - Out and about with Roly Smith

Wildwood Legacy - Willow: nature’s medicine

Nature’s Year - with the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust

New Year, New You - Local yoga guru Vanessa Davies

Healing Art - Corridor art exhibition at the Royal Derby Hospital

A Baronet’s Diary with Sir Richard FitzHerbert

Leisure & Lifestyle

A Derbyshire Bookshelf

Homes & Gardens

Property Pages

Trending Now Top interior trends for 2017

County Walk - A Chatsworth ramble

Town & Country - A coat for every occasion

Financial Talk

Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards 2016

Food News

Wine Notes - Celebrate in Style

Around the Salerooms

County news and events

Ceilidh for YMCA Derbyshire

Derbyshire Heritage Awards

County News

Derbyshire WI Diary

Christmas Wishes at Chatsworth

Business News

Exhibitions

Royal Visit to Derby Schools

The Diary

Discovery Days