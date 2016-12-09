Trend introduce their brand new collection

Glass mosaic and decorative solid surfaces specialist, Trend has launched its new Trascenda agglomerate range.

The Trascenda agglomerate range has integrated patterns inspired by the world’s finest natural marble, vivid childhood memories and weathered materials at its 19th century Orsoni smalti workshop. Created using cutting-edge dye sublimation techniques, the distinctive designs are embedded into the surface of Trend’s slimline granite, quartz, porcelain or even recycled glass composite sheets, so that permanent images are transferred into the material. The host agglomerate sheet retains all of its technical properties, so these beautiful surfaces are non-porous, low maintenance and resistant to heat, impact, scratch, stains and chemical cleaners.

The Trend Trascenda collection is available to special order from Granite Transformations showrooms, with the added bonus of a full installation service. Produced on a newly-installed $½ million press at the group’s Sebring US manufacturing plant, the dye sublimation process has ample scope for new design collections to augment the initial launch and bespoke decorative finishes for commercial and residential applications.

Indeed, leading hotel chain Sheraton has already commissioned a custom design for a Kid’s Club hotel facility in Orlando, Florida, featuring sinuous water-effect flooring in place of high-maintenance carpet.

The standard Trascenda range currently comprises three distinctive design collections, each with a series of theme-linked patterns that have been ‘tattooed’ onto Trend Polar Ice, Pietra Serena or Ivory slab, their neutral tones providing a subtle backdrop for the subdued patterns:

Elements Of Light – eight colourways inspired by patterns of light and weathered materials at the historic Orsoni furnace, including Imperial Blue that reflects molten enamel colours, Rusty evoking rusted work tools and Weathered taken from time-worn wooden barrels.

Memories – six designs reflecting treasured memories of Trend people and images that capture Italian family life, including Kiss The Chef evoking handwritten cookery notes, Bottles and Pots & Pans graphically depicting regular kitchen items and Numbers with its blocked numerals.

Classic & Remastered – four naturalistic patterns based on the most precious varieties of marble quarried in Italy, among the most luxurious in the world, like classic Carrara with its greyish-white ground and feathery veining or Calacatta with more dramatic veins and golden undertones.

These studio-designed patterns are offered on tough quarter-inch thick slab over 3 metres long and in a range of seven square and rectangular tiles, between 30cm x 30cm and 120cm x 120cm, for walls and flooring. Applications include kitchen worktops and splashbacks, bathroom panels, domestic and medium-traffic commercial floors, wall liners and custom-made furniture. Waterproof and mould-resistant, Trend sublimated panels are also perfect for lining out showers and wet rooms, providing elegant, seamless alternatives to tiles.

The use of water-based dyes and recyclable raw materials further ensures Trascenda has minimal impact on the environment, especially as the slimline material can be installed over existing tiles and other surfaces, with no ripping out or wastage for landfill.

Across the collections, the subtle colours and patterns are in keeping with the current mood for neutral shades, combined with distinctive designs not previously seen on this type of composite material. With its naturalistic patterns, Trascenda offers a highly practical alternative to classic marble finishes, with no worries about sealing, scratching and staining; for kitchen stylists, it enables statement splashbacks and elegantly contrasting island units, against regular plain and textured Trend agglomerate; whilst in wet areas it affords elements of light, shadows and rich enamels for stunning, water-resistant, grout-free surfaces.

The exciting scope presented for bespoke agglomerate surfaces, particularly for architects, interior designers and property developers, is exemplified by the Sheraton Hotels project. The client was intrigued by the dye sublimation technology and the possibility of creating a custom colour for this particular application.

Using its in-house resources, Trend was able to create a water-effect pattern and embed this onto eight full-size agglomerate slabs, using an endothermic or heat absorbing process, then cut these into a sinuous river-like shape and install it onto a Kid’s Club floor. Previously, this effect was achieved with carpeting, which had a comparatively low installation cost, but required very high-end maintenance, whereas the Trascenda solution offers considerable operational and aesthetic benefits.

Trascenda solid surfaces for the home are available to order from Granite Transformations, who have vast experience of measuring up, cutting and installation agglomerates for kitchen and bathroom makeovers.

For further information on the Trascenda range contact Granite Transformations Derby, Unit 6a Centurion Way Business Park, Alfreton Road, Derby DE214AY Telephone 01332 370953.