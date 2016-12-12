CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
12 photos that capture the true beauty of Edale

00:00 10 September 2016

Amy Noton

Edale by Sean Nolan

Our readers share their photos of Edale

Edale photography

Two conical peaks frame the eastern entrance to the Vale of Edale, surely one of the least spoilt and most peaceful valleys in Derbyshire. The village of Edale nestles in the shadow of the southern slopes of Kinder Scout and is the start/end point of the famous long-distance walking route, the Pennine Way. Walkers leaving the comfort of this picturesque hamlet must face an arduous crossing of Kinder Scout, Bleaklow and Black Hill on the first stage of the footpath.

Whether they come to Edale with the intention of tackling the rigours of this 268-mile path along the backbone of England or with more modest rambles in mind, walkers are well catered for as soon as they enter the village – including at the aptly-named Rambler Inn and The Old Nag’s Head Inn, which is the official start/end point of the long-distance route.

The nearby Moorland Centre has information about the local landscape, as well as weather information and plenty of useful advice for hill-walkers. Half way along the village street, the great mass of Kinder Scout comes into view as the backcloth to a wonderful composition comprising Edale’s broach-spired church and a white-washed cottage – creating a picture-perfect view for photographers and artists.

Why don’t you upload your Edale photos to the reader photo gallery? We pick the best ones each month to go in the magazine.

