12 photos that capture the true beauty of Shutlingsloe
00:00 03 December 2016
Archant
Some people call this slope on the edge of the Peak District, the ‘Cheshire Matterhorn’.
Shutlingsloe photography
Descent of Shutlingsloe Hill, looking towards Wildboarclough by Martin Jones
From Shutlingsloe by Jacqueline Hesketh
Shining Tor Summit, Shuttlingsloe and Crocker Hill by Ross Gibson
Shutlingsloe Approach by Jacqueline Hesketh
Shutlingsloe From Stormy Point by Erica Linney
Shutlingsloe Trig Point Reception by Jacqueline Hesketh
Shutlingsloe by Val Laws
Shutlingsloe by Val Laws
Shutlingsloe, nr Macclesfield by Kay Stevenson
Shuttlingsloe by Ross Gibson
Snowy field patterns below Shutlingsloe by Duncan Morgan
Track heading back to Trentabank from Shutlingsloe by Hazel Rothwell
Wildboarclough is dominated by the awesome presence of Shutlingsloe that stands at 506 metres high, the third highest point in Cheshire behind Shining Tor and Whetstone Ridge.
The area around Shutlingsloe is a popular walking destination and if you are brave enough to ascent to the summit, you are rewarded with fine views of Cheshire, the Peak District and nearby Tegg’s Nose Country Park.
If you fancy a nice place to reward yourself with a pint or a bite to eat, the nearby Leather’s Smithy and Crag Inn pubs are well worth a visit.
Why don’t you upload your images of Shutlingsloe to the reader photo gallery? Or you can also add your Peak District photos.