Gallery

12 photos that capture the true beauty of Shutlingsloe

Descent of Shutlingsloe Hill, looking towards Wildboarclough by Martin Jones Archant

Some people call this slope on the edge of the Peak District, the ‘Cheshire Matterhorn’.

Descent of Shutlingsloe Hill, looking towards Wildboarclough by Martin Jones From Shutlingsloe by Jacqueline Hesketh Shining Tor Summit, Shuttlingsloe and Crocker Hill by Ross Gibson Shutlingsloe Approach by Jacqueline Hesketh Shutlingsloe From Stormy Point by Erica Linney Shutlingsloe Trig Point Reception by Jacqueline Hesketh Shutlingsloe by Val Laws Shutlingsloe by Val Laws Shutlingsloe, nr Macclesfield by Kay Stevenson Shuttlingsloe by Ross Gibson Snowy field patterns below Shutlingsloe by Duncan Morgan Track heading back to Trentabank from Shutlingsloe by Hazel Rothwell















Wildboarclough is dominated by the awesome presence of Shutlingsloe that stands at 506 metres high, the third highest point in Cheshire behind Shining Tor and Whetstone Ridge.

The area around Shutlingsloe is a popular walking destination and if you are brave enough to ascent to the summit, you are rewarded with fine views of Cheshire, the Peak District and nearby Tegg’s Nose Country Park.

If you fancy a nice place to reward yourself with a pint or a bite to eat, the nearby Leather’s Smithy and Crag Inn pubs are well worth a visit.

