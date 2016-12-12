Buxton Opera House crowned ‘Most Welcoming Theatre in the East Midlands’

Buxton Opera House collects the award for 'Most Welcoming Theatre in the East Midlands'

Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Art Centre was one of more than 200 theatres that took part and one of just twelve regional theatres to win the coveted title



Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre has won this year’s award for the Most Welcoming Theatre in the East Midlands. Over 200 theatres took part in the awards, run in association with Smooth Radio, while the 12 regional winners attended the UK Theatre Awards at London’s historic Guildhall on 9th October, where the overall winner – The Mill at Sonning – was announced.

Emma Oaks, Head of Marketing and Audiences at the Opera House, said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who voted for us. Buxton Opera House has a 113-year tradition of warmly welcoming people through its doors. This accolade, for the second year in a row, is a wonderful tribute to all the staff and 190 volunteers who have given an unmatched level of customer service... At the theatre’s heart is a community spirit that makes it all possible.’

Jenny Mather, Buxton Opera House Press & Business Development Officer, said ‘the awards put the theatre on the national stage and such exposure could only be beneficial for Buxton.’

She added: ‘This also got customers involved by encouraging them to think about what the theatre means to them. The theatre is a wonderful example of how a community can join together for the good of everybody. For us it is all about serving the public and encouraging them to feel at home in their local theatre.’



The Opera House was designed by renowned architect Frank Matcham (1854-1920) and has been described as his most perfect theatre from all of those he designed, with an exquisite mix of Louis XVI and Art Nouveau décor, perfect proportions and, for its time, ground-breaking design and technology.

