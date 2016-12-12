CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

Daring to be Different - Barton-under-Needwood arist Hayley Goodhead

00:00 23 December 2016

Mike Smith

Hayley Goodhead with her painting of 'Mr Pollock' in Gallery Three

Hayley Goodhead with her painting of 'Mr Pollock' in Gallery Three

as submitted

Mike Smith meets the gifted Barton-under-Needwood artist, Hayley Goodhead

Comment
'Dare to be Different''Dare to be Different'

In 2013, only three years after graduating with a degree in Fine Art, Hayley Goodhead was given a one-person show. The exhibition, held at Gallery Three, close to the Staffordshire village of Barton-under-Needwood, contained almost 40 paintings, many of which had been produced by Hayley in a highly productive eight-month period of creativity spent in preparation for the show. The exhibition was a huge hit, with every painting being sold and commissions being received for many more.

Early success of this order suggests that Hayley has a special talent and that her pictures have special qualities that give them popular appeal. What’s more, the story of how this gifted painter came to prominence so quickly is an inspirational one that should give encouragement to all aspiring young artists, and not least to those who have had to overcome problems.

Hayley was educated at schools in Barton-under-Needwood, where she showed obvious artistic ability but struggled with most academic subjects. Recalling those difficulties, Hayley said, ‘Although I was provided with a small amount of extra tuition, the reason for my apparent academic weakness was never properly identified until I was eventually diagnosed as being dyslexic. However, because I was keen to qualify for a place in higher education to study Fine Art, I was allowed to stay on into the sixth form to take just two A-level subjects: Creative Textiles and Art.’

Armed with her two A-levels, Hayley obtained a place on an Art Foundation Course in Lichfield and went on to take a Degree in Fine Art at Gloucester University, where she was able to specialise in painting and drawing, which she had been passionate about ever since she had first held a pencil and had been given her first paint-box.

Artist Hayley Goodhead

0
1 / 8

During her degree course, Hayley was encouraged to create pictures painted in an abstract style and her final degree show largely consisted of work produced in this fashion. Her dissertation, entitled ‘Is it Art?’, analysed the work of Damien Hirst, but wisely avoided answering the question she had posed. Readers of her extended essay were left to reach their own conclusion.

After leaving university and putting her dabbling in abstract art behind her, Hayley looked to other means of earning a living as an artist. While she was still a sixth-form student, she had been commissioned to produce a painting of a pet Labrador, a task she had remembered tackling with ‘great gusto’. Knowing that she could produce highly detailed, photo-realist pictures of animals, she felt that there might be a future in selling ‘animal pictures’ commercially.

Of course, there are scores of artists who can produce run-of-the-mill animal paintings but, almost from the start, Hayley’s animal pictures stood out as being ‘different’. Using unexpected and witty juxtapositions, she began to specialise in what she calls ‘visual jokes’. She said: ‘One of my early pieces was called “Spots and Stripes” and featured a zebra and a Dalmatian. Another composition, entitled “Winter Warmer”, featured a parrot and a penguin.’

Whilst studying for her degree, Hayley had obtained a work placement at Gallery Three, where she would subsequently be employed at weekends as a gallery assistant. When the gallery’s curators encouraged her to show them some of her paintings, she was bolstered by their interest and began to look for a company that might be interested in publishing her pictures. When a buyer for De Montfort Fine Art saw Hayley’s work, she was so impressed that she gave her a contract almost immediately. As a result, the young painter from Barton-under-Needwood now has pictures on display in several leading galleries, including Gallery Three.

Zebras are one of Hayley’s favourite subjects. A print called ‘The Look of Love’ currently on display at Gallery Three features two zebras turning to face each other with very evident affection. In this picture, she has replaced the natural black-and-white patterns of the animals with multi-coloured stripes, giving the composition a dazzling op-art effect. Alongside this painting of the two besotted zebras is a large acrylic painting called ‘Mr Pollock’, which depicts a zebra with brilliantly-coloured stripes set against a background clearly based on an ‘action painting’ by Jackson Pollock.

The witty use of backgrounds inspired by modern art is a feature of many of Hayley’s animal pictures. Another print on display at Gallery Three shows three cows standing in front of a painting composed of coloured spots. Entitled ‘Damien’s Herd’, the picture is a witty double reference to Damien Hirst’s ‘spot paintings’ and to his installations of dead cows preserved in formaldehyde.

A regular grid of black spots is used as a backcloth in a painting of a Dalmatian called ‘Spot the Dog’ and a Jasper Johns-style painting of a target is used as a complementary background in a painting called ‘Bullseye’ which features a dog with a prominent black patch over one eye. In several other paintings, Hayley makes use of familiar everyday images. For example, one picture of a zebra is set against a representation of a barcode and is called ‘Check You Out’.

With cleverly titled and perfectly executed paintings such as this, Hayley’s work is in great demand, requiring her to devote many hours to her work. This is not seen by her as a burden, because she adores painting and is more than happy to put in the required time. As her boyfriend Christopher Graham says, ‘Hayley will only take time off if I insist that she should do so. Even when she is not painting, her mind is always working on fresh ideas and witty new titles.’

Hayley is immensely grateful to her boyfriend, whom she met when they were at university. She says: ‘Christopher gives me great support and encouragement. Whenever I worry about presenting my work to people because of my dyslexia, he is always there to give me confidence. We have bought a house with a garden studio and we are looking forward to getting married later this year.’

There is no doubt that Hayley has much to look forward to in life. She and Christopher make a great team and the popularity of her pictures is destined to endure. One of her most popular images, entitled ‘Dare to be Different’, depicts five zebras racing neck and neck. Four of the animals have black and white stripes but the stripes on the fifth zebra are multi-coloured. This picture is a perfect illustration of how Hayley has earned her own stripes as a creative artist by daring to be different.

Hayley’s pictures can be viewed at Gallery Three, Barton Marina, Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, DE13 8AS (01283 712900) info@gallerythree.co.uk. www.gallerythree.co.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Derbyshire Life and Countryside visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Derbyshire Life and Countryside staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Derbyshire Life and Countryside account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & About

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

Yesterday, 00:00
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Christmas Walk - Castleton

Wed, 00:00 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Inside Sir Richard Arkwright’s Willersley Castle in Cromford

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Pat Ashworth Photographs: Andrew Eyley
Willersley Castle is a magnificent 18th century grade II listed castle set in 60 acres of private grounds

Built for Sir Richard Arkwright, Willersley Castle is now a hotel that attracts guests from all over the world - drawn by the location, the history and the ethos of the company that owns it

Read more

Photographs: Starling murmurations in the Peak District

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Robert Falconer
Amazing shapes formed by the thousands of starlings over the reed beds in the Peak District

Photographs of the amazing starling ‘performances’ in the Peak

Read more

Photographs: Ashover Show 2016

Thursday, October 27, 2016 photography: spectrum photography
Mr and Mrs Windle present to the Highland champion in the Centre Ring

Show Secretary Jackie Twilley, looks back on this year’s event

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Latest

Subscribe or buy a mag today


Derbyshire Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search