6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

A mini-guide to festivals in Derbyshire

00:00 11 January 2017

Sarruga Dragons, Derby Feste

Sarruga Dragons, Derby Feste

Archant

It looks like it’s going a fun-filled of year of festivals.

Comment

24th March-23rd April

FORMAT International Photography Festival

A wide range of projects exploring HABITAT through a series of exhibitions and events at some of Derby’s most iconic buildings.

www.formatfestival.com

28th-30th April

The Donington Historic Festival

Hundreds of world-class historic racing cars and huge numbers of classic car club displays.

Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.doningtonhistoric.com

29th April-29th May

Belper Arts Festival

Incorporating theatre, art, music, dance, comedy, literature, photography and film. Highlights include an arts trail from 30th April to 1st May and Belper Open Houses from 27th to 29th May.

www.belperartsfestival.org

5th-14th May

Derby Comedy Festival

Stand-up comedy from favourite acts and local talent, plus comedy clubs, films and plays.

www.derbycomedyfestival.co.uk

6th-14th May

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

A series of guided walks, with themes ranging from history and heritage to wildlife.

www.chesterfieldwalkingfestival.co.uk

13th-25th May

National Forest Walking Festival

A host of walks to suit all abilities, led by local enthusiasts.

thenationalforestwalkingfestival.org.uk

25th-28th May

Bearded Theory Festival

Performing and creative arts festival, recently voted Best Family Festival at the 2016 UK Festival Awards.

Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.beardedtheory.co.uk

26th May-4th June

Derbyshire Open Arts Festival

Over 100 artists and craftspeople display their work in venues across Derbyshire.

www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk

9th-17th June

Derby Book Festival

Talks with internationally celebrated authors and local talent, plus book-related events and activities.

www.derbybookfestival.co.uk

16th-18th June

Eroica Britannia

The vintage cycling and lifestyle festival moves to its new home at Friden Grange this year. The festival includes vintage stalls and experiences and a packed entertainment programme, culminating in a pre-1987 bike ride on the 18th – ridden by thousands of cyclists dressed in vintage clothes.

Friden Grange, Newhaven, Buxton, eroicabritannia.co.uk

16th June-2nd July

Ashbourne Festival

Festival of music, literature and drama, with street theatre, concerts, talks and exhibitions.

www.ashbournefestival.org

8th-9th July

Caterham 60th Anniversary Festival

Iconic Caterham machines hit the track in a number of races.

Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.donington-park.co.uk

21st-23rd July

Stainsby Festival

A family-friendly festival of folk and world music with entertainment, workshops, storytelling, theatre, poetry and film.

Brunts Fields, Stainsby, Chesterfield, www.stainsbyfestival.org.uk

28th-30th July

Indie Tracks Festival

A unique combination of steam trains and indie pop music with train rides, railway attractions, live music and workshops.

Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, www.indietracks.co.uk

4th-6th August

Classic Motorcycle Festival

One of the UK’s biggest celebrations of historic motorcycling with hundreds of racing machines, off track displays and stars of the sport.

Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.donington-park.co.uk

2nd September

Festival of Fireworks

The UK’s greatest fireworks spectacular – four amazing displays, all set to music, all in one night!

Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.jubileefireworks.com

8th-24th September

Wirksworth Festival

Rural arts festival showcasing work from local and international artists, with a popular Art and Architecture Trail, music, dance, drama, street theatre and Fringe events.

www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk

22nd-24th September

Art Out Loud

A literary festival dedicated to talks by those with a connection to the art world.

Chatsworth, www.chatsworth.org

29th and 30th September

Derby FestÉ

Music, comedy, street theatre and a series of outdoor spectaculars throughout the city centre.

www.derbyfeste.com

Throughout September

Melbourne Festival

Creative and performing arts festival with a renowned art and architecture trail on 16th and 17th, concerts, talks and exhibitions.

melbournefestival.co.uk

September

New Mills Festival

Community festival with a diverse mix of art, music, plays, poetry, exhibitions, talks and walks, culminating in a magical lantern procession.

www.newmillsfestival.com

More from Out & About

The tranquil villages of Norbury, Roston and Snelston

Thursday, December 22, 2016
The Old Post Office, Snelston

Derbyshire Life visits the idyllic villages south-east of Ashbourne

Read more

Peak District Walk - Castleton

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Sally Mosley
Castleton decorated for Christmas

A Peak District walk around the pretty village of Castleton which goes to town at Christmas! Sally Mosley explores

Read more

The Reindeer Man - Steve Swinnerton of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

Monday, December 12, 2016 Claire Bore
Blithbury Reindeer Lodge

With their gentle ways and doe eyes, reindeer seem to capture the magic of Christmas. Derbyshire Life goes in search of the elusive red-nosed reindeer and finds a herd of stars instead

Read more

11 stately homes to visit in Derbyshire this Christmas

Sunday, December 11, 2016 Amy Noton
Hardwick Hall Photo: ©National Trust Images/Robert Morris

A look at the festive themes and events at the county’s great houses

Read more

The High Peak village of Hayfield

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Smith
The village of Hayfield in the High Peak

Derbyshire Life takes a walk through Hayfield

Read more

Festive secrets of Foolow - the Peak District village’s unique carol singing custom

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Peter Naldrett
Foolow Carollers at Home Farm, run by Emily and Joe Redfearn, Christmas Day 1957 Photo Village Carols Archive

While many of us may be falling asleep after a hearty Christmas Day lunch, one small Derbyshire village will be springing to life in song. Peter Naldrett discovers the festive secrets of Foolow

Read more

Spending time in Old Brampton - ‘one of the most desirable places to live in Derbyshire’

Friday, November 25, 2016
Main Road, Old Brampton

Lying between Chesterfield and Baslow, Mike Smith visits a village he decides is ‘one of the most desirable places to live in the county’

Read more

Peak District Walk - Ashford-in-the-Water

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 Sally Mosley
Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water

A viaduct and far-reaching views play a prominent part in this scenic ramble with Sally Mosley, which begins in one of Derbyshire’s prettiest villages

Read more

Celebrating ten years of the Ritz cinema in Belper

Monday, November 21, 2016 Ashley Franklin
Amanda Mundin and audience inside the Ritz

It’s a decade since Amanda Mundin and Neil Roberts decided to revive the days of the picture house in Belper. Derbyshire Life celebrates the Belper Ritz, ten years on...

Read more

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project

Friday, November 18, 2016 Helen Mitchen
Yew berries from the Chatsworth estate

A 150,000 target and 1 catapult! Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s part in Kew’s UK National Tree Seed Project told by Project Officer Helen Mitchem

Read more

Renishaw Hall’s award-winning gardens remain open in autumn for the first time

Friday, November 11, 2016
Renishaw Hall's south facade viewed from the Lime Walk

As Renishaw Hall opens its splendid gardens in autumn for the first time, Joy Hales takes a walking tour with head gardener David Kesteven

Read more

Inside Sir Richard Arkwright’s Willersley Castle in Cromford

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Pat Ashworth Photographs: Andrew Eyley
Willersley Castle is a magnificent 18th century grade II listed castle set in 60 acres of private grounds

Built for Sir Richard Arkwright, Willersley Castle is now a hotel that attracts guests from all over the world - drawn by the location, the history and the ethos of the company that owns it

Read more

Photographs: Starling murmurations in the Peak District

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Robert Falconer
Amazing shapes formed by the thousands of starlings over the reed beds in the Peak District

Photographs of the amazing starling ‘performances’ in the Peak

Read more

Photographs: Ashover Show 2016

Thursday, October 27, 2016 photography: spectrum photography
Mr and Mrs Windle present to the Highland champion in the Centre Ring

Show Secretary Jackie Twilley, looks back on this year’s event

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Local Business Directory

Derbyshire's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area




Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search