A mini-guide to festivals in Derbyshire
00:00 11 January 2017
Archant
It looks like it’s going a fun-filled of year of festivals.
24th March-23rd April
FORMAT International Photography Festival
A wide range of projects exploring HABITAT through a series of exhibitions and events at some of Derby’s most iconic buildings.
28th-30th April
The Donington Historic Festival
Hundreds of world-class historic racing cars and huge numbers of classic car club displays.
Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.doningtonhistoric.com
29th April-29th May
Belper Arts Festival
Incorporating theatre, art, music, dance, comedy, literature, photography and film. Highlights include an arts trail from 30th April to 1st May and Belper Open Houses from 27th to 29th May.
5th-14th May
Derby Comedy Festival
Stand-up comedy from favourite acts and local talent, plus comedy clubs, films and plays.
6th-14th May
Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A series of guided walks, with themes ranging from history and heritage to wildlife.
www.chesterfieldwalkingfestival.co.uk
13th-25th May
National Forest Walking Festival
A host of walks to suit all abilities, led by local enthusiasts.
thenationalforestwalkingfestival.org.uk
25th-28th May
Bearded Theory Festival
Performing and creative arts festival, recently voted Best Family Festival at the 2016 UK Festival Awards.
Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.beardedtheory.co.uk
26th May-4th June
Derbyshire Open Arts Festival
Over 100 artists and craftspeople display their work in venues across Derbyshire.
9th-17th June
Derby Book Festival
Talks with internationally celebrated authors and local talent, plus book-related events and activities.
16th-18th June
Eroica Britannia
The vintage cycling and lifestyle festival moves to its new home at Friden Grange this year. The festival includes vintage stalls and experiences and a packed entertainment programme, culminating in a pre-1987 bike ride on the 18th – ridden by thousands of cyclists dressed in vintage clothes.
Friden Grange, Newhaven, Buxton, eroicabritannia.co.uk
16th June-2nd July
Ashbourne Festival
Festival of music, literature and drama, with street theatre, concerts, talks and exhibitions.
8th-9th July
Caterham 60th Anniversary Festival
Iconic Caterham machines hit the track in a number of races.
Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.donington-park.co.uk
21st-23rd July
Stainsby Festival
A family-friendly festival of folk and world music with entertainment, workshops, storytelling, theatre, poetry and film.
Brunts Fields, Stainsby, Chesterfield, www.stainsbyfestival.org.uk
28th-30th July
Indie Tracks Festival
A unique combination of steam trains and indie pop music with train rides, railway attractions, live music and workshops.
Midland Railway Centre, Butterley, www.indietracks.co.uk
4th-6th August
Classic Motorcycle Festival
One of the UK’s biggest celebrations of historic motorcycling with hundreds of racing machines, off track displays and stars of the sport.
Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.donington-park.co.uk
2nd September
Festival of Fireworks
The UK’s greatest fireworks spectacular – four amazing displays, all set to music, all in one night!
Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.jubileefireworks.com
8th-24th September
Wirksworth Festival
Rural arts festival showcasing work from local and international artists, with a popular Art and Architecture Trail, music, dance, drama, street theatre and Fringe events.
22nd-24th September
Art Out Loud
A literary festival dedicated to talks by those with a connection to the art world.
Chatsworth, www.chatsworth.org
29th and 30th September
Derby FestÉ
Music, comedy, street theatre and a series of outdoor spectaculars throughout the city centre.
Throughout September
Melbourne Festival
Creative and performing arts festival with a renowned art and architecture trail on 16th and 17th, concerts, talks and exhibitions.
September
New Mills Festival
Community festival with a diverse mix of art, music, plays, poetry, exhibitions, talks and walks, culminating in a magical lantern procession.