A mini-guide to food festivals in Derbyshire

Bakewell Baking Festival as submitted

Derbyshire and the Peak District will host a wide range of food and drink events throughout 2016, we pick some of the highlights

19th March

Fabulous Places Spring Market

Over 100 hand-selected food, drink and gift stallholders, plus a tea room and Prosecco bar – all in a railway heritage venue.

The Roundhouse, Derby, http://derbyshirespringmarket.co.uk

29th-30th April

The Great British Food Festival – Hardwick Hall

Chef demonstrations, Men vs Food challengers, food and drink stalls and children’s entertainment, all against the beautiful backdrop of the National Trust’s Hardwick Hall, Doe Lea, near Chesterfield,

Hardwick Hall https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/hardwick-hall

29th-30th April

Bakewell Food Festival

Championing the area’s wealth of local produce with an eclectic mix of stalls and demonstrations.

www.whatsonbakewell.co.uk/bakewell-food-festival

13th-14th May

Derbyshire Food & Drink Fair

Cookery theatre, celebrity chefs, crafts, gifts and entertainment.

Kedleston Hall (National Trust), near Quarndon, Derby, www.derbyshirefoodanddrinkfair.co.uk

18th-20th May

Rail Ale Festival

Over 250 real ales plus world beers, train rides, live music and great food.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse, Staveley, Chesterfield, www.railalefestival.com

12th-13th August

Bakewell Baking Festival

Celebrity bakers, demonstrations, live music and a vintage baking and food village.

The Showground, Bakewell, www.bakewellbakingfestival.co.uk

November TBC

Derbyshire Christmas Food and Gift Fair

Handmade gifts and fine food and drink.

Kedleston Hall (National Trust), near Quarndon, www.derbyshirefoodanddrinkfair.co.uk

29th November

2017 Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards

On Wednesday 29th November, over 150 highly esteemed guests, finalists and sponsors will be joining Derbyshire Life to celebrate the 3rd Derbyshire Life Food & Drink Awards at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield.

http://foodawards.derbyshirelife.co.uk

Please note: there may be a ticket entry price for some of these festivals, please refer to the relevant websites for more details and exact dates and times.

We will be updating this page as more details of other foodie events are announced.