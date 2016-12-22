A mini-guide to music events in Derbyshire
Whatever your musical preferences, there’s something for you taking place this year in the county.
1st April
2Q Festival
An eclectic mix of big-name headliners and emerging music talent at six Derby venues.
28th April-1st May
The Big Session Festival
A thriving folk festival hosted by the Oysterband in the beautiful spa town of Buxton – with concerts, workshops, a ceilidh and a ramble.
25th-28th May
Bearded Theory Festival
Performing and creative arts festival, recently voted Best Family Festival at the 2016 UK Festival Awards.
Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.beardedtheory.co.uk
4th June
Elton John in Concert
The British pop icon’s first show in Derby since 1979, part of the Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.
Derbyshire County Cricket Club, 3aaa County Ground, Derby, www.derbyshireccc.com
9th-11th June
Download Festival
‘The spiritual home of rock’, and a magnet for big names on the scene – including Biffy Clyro, Aerosmith and System of a Down.
Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.downloadfestival.co.uk
22nd June
Cliff Richard in Concert
To celebrate the release of his brand new album, Cliff Richard presents his Just… Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll tour.
Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.cliffrichard.org
7th-23rd July
Buxton Festival
‘A happy marriage of opera, music and books’ with appearances from world-renowned authors, artists and musicians, and a celebrated programme of musical recitals and literary talks.
27th-30th July
Y Not Festival
A melting pot of emerging and established live music against a stunning countryside backdrop.
Pikehall, near Matlock, www.ynotfestivals.co.uk
10th-13th August
Bloodstock Festival
The UK’s biggest independent metal festival.
Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.bloodstock.uk.com
1st-3rd September
Off The Tracks Festival
Entertainment from a variety of performers and bands, accompanied by real ales, acoustic sessions, stalls and atmospheric surroundings.
Donington Park Farmhouse Hotel, Castle Donington, offthetracks.co.uk
29th and 30th September
Derby FestÉ
Music, comedy, street theatre and a series of outdoor spectaculars throughout the city centre.
6th-8th October
Derby Folk Festival
Fabulous folk performances in the heart of the city.