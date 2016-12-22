6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here

A mini-guide to music events in Derbyshire

00:00 13 January 2017

Whatever your musical preferences, there’s something for you taking place this year in the county.

1st April

2Q Festival

An eclectic mix of big-name headliners and emerging music talent at six Derby venues.

2qfestival.co.uk

28th April-1st May

The Big Session Festival

A thriving folk festival hosted by the Oysterband in the beautiful spa town of Buxton – with concerts, workshops, a ceilidh and a ramble.

www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

25th-28th May

Bearded Theory Festival

Performing and creative arts festival, recently voted Best Family Festival at the 2016 UK Festival Awards.

Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.beardedtheory.co.uk

4th June

Elton John in Concert

The British pop icon’s first show in Derby since 1979, part of the Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club, 3aaa County Ground, Derby, www.derbyshireccc.com

9th-11th June

Download Festival

‘The spiritual home of rock’, and a magnet for big names on the scene – including Biffy Clyro, Aerosmith and System of a Down.

Donington Park, Castle Donington, www.downloadfestival.co.uk

22nd June

Cliff Richard in Concert

To celebrate the release of his brand new album, Cliff Richard presents his Just… Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll tour.

Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.cliffrichard.org

7th-23rd July

Buxton Festival

‘A happy marriage of opera, music and books’ with appearances from world-renowned authors, artists and musicians, and a celebrated programme of musical recitals and literary talks.

www.buxtonfestival.co.uk

27th-30th July

Y Not Festival

A melting pot of emerging and established live music against a stunning countryside backdrop.

Pikehall, near Matlock, www.ynotfestivals.co.uk

10th-13th August

Bloodstock Festival

The UK’s biggest independent metal festival.

Catton Hall, Walton-on-Trent, www.bloodstock.uk.com

1st-3rd September

Off The Tracks Festival

Entertainment from a variety of performers and bands, accompanied by real ales, acoustic sessions, stalls and atmospheric surroundings.

Donington Park Farmhouse Hotel, Castle Donington, offthetracks.co.uk

29th and 30th September

Derby FestÉ

Music, comedy, street theatre and a series of outdoor spectaculars throughout the city centre.

www.derbyfeste.com

6th-8th October

Derby Folk Festival

Fabulous folk performances in the heart of the city.

www.derbyfolkfestival.co.uk

