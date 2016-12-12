Bathrooms suite for home makeover expert

Bathroom refacing by Granite Transformations Archant

Kitchen and bathroom remodelling are high on the list of desirable home improvements, often adding more value to the property than the cost of installation.

Granite Transformations helped pioneer affordable kitchen makeovers, with its ‘fitted in one day’ pledge, and is now turning its attention to bathroom upgrades, applying the same successful formula of high quality refinishing materials, top quality workmanship from its nationwide chain of showrooms, and hassle-free total renovations.

Properties built in the heydays of the nineties and noughties are now showing signs of bathroom ‘fashion fatigue’, so luxurious new refinishing materials and the latest fixtures and fittings will bring bathing facilities bang up-to-date, including perhaps a fashionable walk-in shower room. Owners of older housing can replace faded and worn fixtures and décor with modern bathroom styles, an extra ensuite and a downstairs cloakroom that all add further selling points to a property.

The key to Granite Transformations’ makeover package has always been its exclusive collections of beautiful, decorative, fully water-resistant materials that are mostly designed to fit right over existing surfaces, saving demolition, debris and disruption. Its quarter-inch thick agglomerate slabs in granite, quartz, recycled glass and porcelain finishes make for beautiful seamless shower liners, bathroom backsplashes, vanity countertops and hard flooring tiles, in over 50 desirable colours. Meantime, its Trend glass mosaics lend themselves to dado-height tile borders, decorative wall features and eyecatching colour statements in smaller bathrooms and cloaks, with a choice extending from classic subway formats to exclusive designer collections.

It can also draw upon luxury bathroom collections from top brand Roca and elegant accessibility aids from HEWI, as well as other high quality sanitaryware suppliers, to provide a complete remodelling solution. Everything will be delivered to the site on the appointed day and the company accepts single-point responsibility for all installation works.

Through a growing network of showrooms, each with its own fabrication workshops, design consultants and expert fitters, Granite Transformations is able to offer bathroom remodelling in a timeframe that’s shorter than complete refits, at prices that are highly competitive, in the following ‘wet areas’:

Main bathrooms – replacing existing tiles, closets and basins like-for-like, GT fitters can swiftly install stylish new fixtures and brassware, reface outdated tiles, extend bath and sink backsplashes, resurface vanity and storage units, even create a large shower enclosure or wet area with seamless, non-porous agglomerate slab.

Ensuite bathrooms – Granite Transformations can totally update existing ensuite provisions, using a magical mix of luxurious refinishing surfaces and modern space-saving bathroom suites, or turn an adjoining room or underutilised space into a walk-in ensuite adjacent to a bedroom, perhaps using large floor tiles to create a visual link between both areas.

Shower rooms – Granite Transformations can also create a luxurious shower room, either with a fashionably large glass enclosure or walk-in wet room, by totally converting a small extra bathroom or fitting out a spare room; it can fully exploit its waterproof, low maintenance 3m x 1.2m agglomerate slab, applying it as seamless shower liners and large square floor tiles, for a coordinated floor-to-ceiling look.

Visitor cloakrooms – it can transform downstairs space, such as closets and areas below stairs, into an eye catching visitor cloakroom, creating a sophisticated room to wow guests; high quality glass mosaic ‘wallpapers’ can be used to introduce a touch of drama, while white and lighter colour agglomerate floor tiles provide more reflective surfaces, with corner sinks and close-coupled WCs maximising the use of space.

Talk your ideas through with our interior design consultant in your home, or visit our showroom at Granite Transformations Derby – Unit 6a Centurion Way Business Park, Alfreton Road, Derby DE21 4AY 01332 370953

www.granitetransformations.co.uk