Christmas Afternoon Tea at Newton House Hotel & Tearoom
17:14 13 October 2016
This Christmas join Newton House Hotel this winter for a delicious festive Afternoon Tea.
Newton House is an elegant country house situated on the Tissington Trail in the heart of the Peak District National Park. Providing Breakfasts, Light lunches and Afternoon Teas. Newton House Hotel Tearooms believe in promoting local quality produce, working with local suppliers who share the belief in promoting great food.
Join Newton House Hotel this winter for a delicious Christmas Afternoon Tea.
Menu
Selection of seasonal finger sandwiches - Turkey & Cranberry, Smoked salmon and cream cheese, Egg & cress and Honey glazed ham.
Delicious warm scones with clotted cream, strawberry preserves and a selection of festive cakes and mince pies.
A pot of our own house loose tea or coffee.
Glass of mulled wine
£15.50 per person
Newton House Hotel, Ashbourne, DE6 1NJ - Tel: 01335 310391 - Email: newtonhouseashbourne15@gmail.com