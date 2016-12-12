Christmas Gift Vouchers for Horsley Lodge

The perfect Christmas gift.

The perfect Christmas present - a gift card for Horsley Lodge. We have a selection of fantastic ideas to choose from including Champagne breakfasts, vintage afternoon teas, Sunday lunches, golf vouchers or simply put money on a gift card to spend in The Brasserie.

Champagne breakfasts are served daily in the Brasserie at Horsley and include a selection on cold meats & cheese, cereals & granola, natural yogurts, fresh fruit, pastries and a cooked breakfast, plus a glass of chilled Champagne per person. £22.95 per person.

Vintage afternoon teas are served daily in The Brasserie at Horsley , and include a selection of finger sandwiches, homemade cakes & scones with jam and clotted cream all served on vintage china. £15 per person.

Sunday lunch is served from 12 noon and includes a choice of succulent roast, tempting starters and decadent puddings. £19.95 per person for three courses.

For the man who has it all how about a golf voucher towards lessons or to spend in our Professional shop!

To purchase your gift card please visit our online shop at www.horsleylodgeshop.co.uk

Smalley Mill Road, Horsley, Derby, DE215BL - 01332780838 - reception@horsleylodge.co.uk

