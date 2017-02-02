Derbyshire fashion house David Nieper celebrate 55 years

In November Derbyshire fashion house David Nieper celebrated its 55th anniversary at a glittering occasion at Chatsworth

Preparing for the catwalk show celebrating 55 years of fashion Chesterfield College student helping with the make-up Students styling hair Students styling hair 55 years of fashion - ready for the catwalk Managing Director Christopher Nieper On the catwalk Modelling classic David Nieper fashion On the catwalk Elegant David Nieper lingerie A fashion show 'by the staff for the staff' A fashion show 'by the staff for the staff' Getting ready for the catwalk On the catwalk Mr and Mrs David Nieper Fun on the catwalk Christopher Nieper joining in with the show Enjoying the show Managing director Christopher Nieper























In November Derbyshire fashion house David Nieper celebrated its 55th anniversary at a glittering occasion at Chatsworth. The company’s 250 staff were amongst those invited to the black tie event which included a high octane dance performance by students from the new David Nieper Academy and a catwalk show featuring some of the designer’s most beautiful vintage pieces as well as this season’s new collection. Students from Chesterfield College styled hair and make-up for the fashion show models, who were members of staff. The company’s commitment to British skills has remained unchanged over its 55 years. Every David Nieper garment has been made from first sketch to final stitch at the fashion house in Derbyshire. The company’s loyalty to the area – it resisted the move to offshore manufacturing made by much of the UK’s fashion industry – is returned by its staff, 50% of whom have been with the company for over 10 years.

Managing Director Christopher Nieper commented: ‘This is a people business; people are the secret of our success and our magic ingredient that makes the spools spin, the sewing machines whirr and the wheels of commerce turn... This event has been a celebration not just for our own family business but of all that is great about British produced fashion. It has been a show of first class design, luxury fabrics and beautiful craftsmanship. However, what really secures the future of fashion manufacturing in Britain is young talent and passing skills down from the older to the younger generation... It is crucial to train and nurture young talent. This is the purpose of our David Nieper Education Trust and it is only through the creation of a skilled workforce that UK manufacturing can flourish and grow!’