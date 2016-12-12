Gold medallist Adam Peaty honoured for Olympic success

Adam Peaty meets his fans in Uttoxeter geoff ford

Adam Peaty returned home to a hero’s welcome. Uttoxeter celebrated with an open-top bus tour, with crowds lining the streets despite the weather

Adam, family and friends aboard the open top bus in Uttoxeter The open top bus is greeted by crowds of well-wishers in Uttoxeter Adam Peaty meets his fans in Uttoxeter The Olympic Champion poses for a photo Adam's first club, Dove Valley Swimming Club, joined the celebrations Mayor of Uttoxeter Cllr Alan Noyes presents Adam Peaty with his Book of Pride Adam Peaty cuts his celebration cake Olympic Champion Adam Peaty with his mum Caroline and dad Mark Freeman of the City of Derby Adam Peaty with: l to r, Mandy Bell, City of Derby assistant coach; Heather Jones, Royal Crown Derby; Mayor of Derby Cllr Linda Winter; Lewis White, Paralymic bronze medallist and Richard Pilcher, City of Derby swimming coach Adam Peaty and Lewis White, joined by family, friends and members of Derby City Council to celebrate their achievements in Rio











Adam Peaty returned home to a hero’s welcome. Uttoxeter celebrated with an open-top bus tour, with crowds lining the streets despite the weather. As the bus turned into High Street, Adam and his family disembarked for the Town Hall where the Mayor of Uttoxeter, Cllr Alan Noyes, presented Adam with a Book of Pride signed by the townspeople. Adam then entered the Town Hall to cut a cake to mark the occasion.

‘It’s very wet, very cold but an amazing turn out, it’s been absolutely great,’ he said afterwards. ‘People have been so supportive, absolutely amazing, throughout the Games. It’s where my first club was, where it all started. It’s so important to recognise that and hopefully inspire the next generation of swimmers and athletes.’

The following week the City of Derby Swimming Club star was honoured by Derby City Council who conferred on him the Freedom of the City of Derby. The award was presented by the Mayor of Derby, Cllr Linda Winter, in front of another large crowd gathered outside Derby’s Council House. Adam also received a Royal Crown Derby golden toucan from Council Leader Cllr Ranjit Banwait. There were further presentations of Royal Crown Derby toucans to City of Derby swimmer Lewis White, who returned from the Rio Paralympic Games with a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle swimming event, and Mel Marshall who coaches Adam and Lewis. Unfortunately Mel was delayed en route and her award was accepted by assistant coach Mandy Bell. Richard Pilcher also collected a Royal Crown Derby ram presented to the coaching staff at City of Derby Swimming Club.