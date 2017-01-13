6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
10:40 18 January 2017

The Horse and Jockey is a contemporary Gastro Pub and Hotel in Wessington, Alfreton, Derbyshire...

The Horse and Jockey is a contemporary Gastro Pub and Hotel in Wessington, Alfreton, Derbyshire. Located in a recently refurbished historical pub building, in the heart of the village. Focusing on providing friendly service in a wonderful setting whilst serving innovative, high quality food created from locally sourced produce to ensure the freshest of flavours. With 14 stunning en-suite bedrooms each with an individual design.

Taken over in February 2016 by the owners of The White Hart Inn at Moorwood Moor, the Horse & Jockey was a dated village pub with little custom and uninspiring decoration. The pub shut around May 2016 and a complete reconstruction was underway. Preserving the foundries of the main front wall everything was flattened and re-built into the imposing establishment there today.

Still maintaining the village pub demeanor, traditional features were used in conjunction with a fresh contemporary feel. Taking it beyond a usual country pub and making it an impressive hotel serving the finest gastro cuisine. Boasting 14 luxury suites including 2 superior and 1 executive suite, each room is designed with a unique interior and the second floor sloping ceilings give the suites charm and character.

Upon entering you’re greeted by an impressive hand crafted bar with slick copper fonts. In total there are three bars all serving a wide range of lagers, ales, wines, spirits and cocktails. The tap room showcases live sports daily, cosy seating and a selection of bar snacks are also available with a pool table and darts board. Each final Saturday of the month the tap room hosts specially selected acoustic singers.

The gastro restaurant is spread over two floors with one being The Basement; an underground restaurant. Serving specially crafted dishes all freshly prepared by our committed team of chefs. Hosting pub classics such as a kitchen pie of the day and fish and chips, to more intricate dishes such as British Isle mussels – there are dishes to suit even the fussiest of eaters.

Open daily and serving food from 12pm.

