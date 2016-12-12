Horsley Lodge Golf Club

Welcome to The Brasserie at Horsley. Just what you’ve been looking for...

Horsley Lodge Golf Club Horsley Lodge Golf Club

Just what you’ve been looking for. A really unique spot at Horsley Lodge surrounded by the tranquil countryside of the Amber valley. With the buzz of diners enjoying great food in warm and inviting surroundings, there’s seasonal food, robust flavours and classic dishes with a contemporary twist to enjoy in the brasserie and bar or, weather permitting, on the terrace, accompanied by a good selection of wines, cocktails, spirits and draft beers.

Lunch is served between 12 noon and 6pm Monday to Saturday, when a set price menu is available. Our dinner menus is available between 6pm and 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 6pm until 8pm. Our Sunday menu is available all day from 12 noon to 8pm.

Vintage Afternoon Tea

Set in the relaxing surroundings of Horsley Lodge, vintage afternoon tea is a nostalgic way to spend an afternoon or a lovely indulgent way to celebrate an occasion; be it a hen party, baby shower, christening, birthday, or just a catch up with friends it’s a unique way to make your event special. Tea can be taken in the Brasserie with its spectacular views of the hills, lakes and fountain, where you can enjoy a selection of quality teas, freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream, finger sandwiches and mouth-watering homemade cakes, all served on our gorgeous vintage china and tableware. Vintage afternoon tea is served Monday to Saturday between 12noon and 3pm and Sunday between 3pm and 6pm

Champagne Breakfast

Start your day in luxury with a Champagne Breakfast at the Brasserie with its stunning views over the Derbyshire countryside and contemporary design; it is the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion or treat a loved one.

Champagne Breakfast includes a glass of our house champagne, unlimited fresh ground coffee and tea, fresh juices, cereals, homemade yogurts, preserves & granola, home cured meats and cheese, as well as a helping from our full breakfast menu.

Champagne Breakfast is between 8am and 12noon Monday to Friday & 8am and 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sunday Lunch

Sunday Lunch is an institution and it wouldn’t be complete without the traditional roast shared with family and friends. A walk in the countryside, a relaxing drink in the bar, a succulent roast and the convivial atmosphere of the brasserie. What could be better? And afterwards why not put up your feet with a coffee and brandy. Now that’s what Sundays are all about.

Our Sunday lunch menu combines dishes from our dinner menu, some chef’s specials and of course a traditional roast.

Whatever the occasion, call us to reserve your table or book online at www.horsleylodge.co.uk