New Bath Hotel and Spa - Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Menu
11:20 27 October 2016
The New Bath Hotel and Spa is the perfect place to spend this Christmas and New Year.
The New Bath Hotel and Spa has just completed a year long renovation and is now Derbyshire’s premier four star boutique hotel. Sourced Restaurant at The New Bath Hotel and Spa chooses the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Their innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients that suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.
Christmas Day Menu
First Course
Lobster bisque
Pan fried breast of partridge and foie gras on a rosti potato with perigeux sauce
Home cured gravadlax with shaved fennel, dill pickles, rye bread and sweet mustard dressing
King prawn and galia melon cocktail with marie-rose sauce and buttered granary bread
Grilled goats cheese with textures of beetroot and truffled honey dressing
Main Course
Roasted barlow turkey with traditional garnishes
Pan fried tournedos of derbyshire beef with a sauté of artichokes, sprouts, cep mushrooms, baby onions and cocotte potatoes
Roast rack of derbyshire lamb, dauphinoise potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet garlic confit and red currant jelly
Seared line caught seabass, mousseline potato, grilled leeks, chanterelle mushrooms, broad beans and tarragon cream sauce
Wild mushroom pithivier on creamed savoy cabbage with parsnip crisps, caramelised shallots and swiss rainbow chard
Dessert
Our own recipe Christmas pudding
Raspberry crème brulee with a shortbread biscuit
Black-forest chocolate fondant with chantilly cream and morello cherries
Spiced poached pear with white chocolate and vanilla rice pudding and black currant sorbet
A selection of farmhouse cheeses with homemade crackers, quince paste, grapes and celery
Coffe & Mince Pies
Price: £59.95 per adult, £49.95 per child – 14 or below
New Bath Hotel New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Dancing - Welcome the New Year with our specially prepared menu.
Chef’s appetiser
Cream of butternut squash with crème fraiche and crispy sage leaves
Fillet of lemon sole with lobster cream sauce and a pastry fleuron
Fillet of prime aged Derbyshire beef “Wellington” with Chateau potatoes, seasonal vegetables and Truffle sauce
Dark chocolate fondant with chocolate creameux, caramelised white chocolate & Cappuccino ice cream
Coffee with petite fours
Champagne & Fish butties at midnight
£79.95 per person: Payment in full by December 1st 2016
New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Road, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX - 01629 583774 - reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com
