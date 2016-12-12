New Bath Hotel and Spa - Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Menu

The New Bath Hotel and Spa is the perfect place to spend this Christmas and New Year.

The New Bath Hotel and Spa has just completed a year long renovation and is now Derbyshire’s premier four star boutique hotel. Sourced Restaurant at The New Bath Hotel and Spa chooses the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Their innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients that suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.

____________________________

Christmas Day Menu

First Course

Lobster bisque

Pan fried breast of partridge and foie gras on a rosti potato with perigeux sauce

Home cured gravadlax with shaved fennel, dill pickles, rye bread and sweet mustard dressing

King prawn and galia melon cocktail with marie-rose sauce and buttered granary bread

Grilled goats cheese with textures of beetroot and truffled honey dressing

Main Course

Roasted barlow turkey with traditional garnishes

Pan fried tournedos of derbyshire beef with a sauté of artichokes, sprouts, cep mushrooms, baby onions and cocotte potatoes

Roast rack of derbyshire lamb, dauphinoise potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet garlic confit and red currant jelly

Seared line caught seabass, mousseline potato, grilled leeks, chanterelle mushrooms, broad beans and tarragon cream sauce

Wild mushroom pithivier on creamed savoy cabbage with parsnip crisps, caramelised shallots and swiss rainbow chard

Dessert

Our own recipe Christmas pudding

Raspberry crème brulee with a shortbread biscuit

Black-forest chocolate fondant with chantilly cream and morello cherries

Spiced poached pear with white chocolate and vanilla rice pudding and black currant sorbet

A selection of farmhouse cheeses with homemade crackers, quince paste, grapes and celery

Coffe & Mince Pies

Price: £59.95 per adult, £49.95 per child – 14 or below

____________________________

New Bath Hotel New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Dancing - Welcome the New Year with our specially prepared menu.

Chef’s appetiser

Cream of butternut squash with crème fraiche and crispy sage leaves

Fillet of lemon sole with lobster cream sauce and a pastry fleuron

Fillet of prime aged Derbyshire beef “Wellington” with Chateau potatoes, seasonal vegetables and Truffle sauce

Dark chocolate fondant with chocolate creameux, caramelised white chocolate & Cappuccino ice cream

Coffee with petite fours

Champagne & Fish butties at midnight

£79.95 per person: Payment in full by December 1st 2016

____________________________

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Road, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX - 01629 583774 - reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com

