New Bath Hotel & Spa

The New Bath Hotel and Spa has just completed a year long renovation and is now Derbyshire’s premier four star boutique hotel. With 54 luxuriously appointed bedrooms all offering stunning views of Derbyshire, together with exceptional standards of guest comfort and the latest conveniences including USB wall and bedside chargers together with complimentary high speed internet, the New Bath hotel is the perfect choice from which to explore the outstanding beauty of the Peak District. Additionally, the hotel offers a 2500 sq feet spa by ESPA, a Resident’s lounge and bar and Sourced restaurant.

Sourced Restaurant incorporates the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Our innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients our suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.

Discreetly positioned just off the lobby and with stunning views across the Derwent Gorge to the escarpments of the Tor, The Lobby Bar offers serious a martini menu, inventive champagne selection, vast list of wine by the glass together with delicious choice of light snacks combined with a brilliant buzz.

The hotel’s guest sitting room is a bright and airy space with large floor to ceiling windows opening to the front of the hotel. Throughout the day guests are able to enjoy a range of high quality teas, coffees and light snacks. Each afternoon the hotel serves its premium afternoon tea of homemade scones, freshly prepared jams and creams together with a wide choice of finger sandwiches.

Each evening the sitting room and bar provide guests with an inventive tapas and plated food menu if they feel they’d prefer a lighter evening snack.

Although the hotel is non-smoking, for guests who indulge with a cigar, cigarette or even a pipe there is a rear landscaped garden with ample seating, canopied tables and heaters in which to sit. The hotel does have a wide cigar selection, purchased from JJ Fox on London’s St James’ Street, for guests to choose from.