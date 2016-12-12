Newton House Tea Rooms Christmas Fair

Newton House Hotel Archant

With free admission, a selection of stalls, festive food and music there’s something for everyone.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newton House is an elegant country house situated on the Tissington Trail in the heart of the Peak District National Park. Providing Breakfasts, Light lunches and Afternoon Teas. Newton House Hotel Tearooms believe in promoting local quality produce, working with local suppliers who share the belief in promoting great food.

Enjoy Christmas shopping in our friendly tea rooms at our Christmas Fair. With free admission, a selection of stalls, festive food and music there’s something for everyone.

Newton House Hotel, Ashbourne, DE6 1NJ - Tel: 01335 310391 - Email: newtonhouseashbourne15@gmail.com

Like Newton House Hotel on Facebook.