Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa - Sample Menu
12:44 18 October 2016
Archant
Tempt yourself with the stunning sample menu from Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa, Matlock Bath.
Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa chooses the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Their innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients that suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.
To Start or Share
Stone baked garlic flat bread 2.95/3.95 Pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley
Home-made soup of the day 5.95 Crusty bread, salted butter
Garlic Portobello mushrooms 6.95 Garlic butter, parmesan, parsley, flat bread
Mozzarella and tomato salad 6.95 Rocket, pesto, parmesan, aged balsamic
Baked French Camembert 9.95 to share
Crusty bread, onion marmalade
Duck liver parfait 6.95 Red onion chutney, seasonal leaves, toasted brioche
Scottish sliced smoked salmon 8.95 Capers, chopped onion, lemon, buttered granary bread
Cold water prawns 7.95 Marie-Rose sauce, iceberg, lemon, granary bread
Salt & pepper squid 7.95 Sweet chilli jam, lemon
From The Hot Kitchen
Porcini mushroom risotto 11.95 White truffle oil, parmesan, white chocolate
Baked Cornish plaice 12.95 Brown shrimps, capers, lemon, spinach, new potatoes, brown butter
Omelette Arnold Bennett 11.95 Three hen’s eggs, smoked haddock, cheese, cream, hollandaise
Crab linguini 11.95 Crab claw meat, ginger, chilli, tomato, garlic, coriander, lime juice
Moules frites 7.95/11.95 Scottish rope grown mussels, shallot, garlic, parsley, cream, home-made fries
Corned beef hash 9.95 Double fried egg, HP sauce
Cajun chicken Caesar 10.95 Cajun chicken breast, cos, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan
Half-pounder with cheese 11.95 Home-made burger, French fries, bun, onion rings, secret sauce
Derbyshire rump of lamb 15.95 Roast new potatoes, garlic, confit, French beans, caramelized baby onions, red currant jelly
Gressingham duck breast 16.95 Salt baked celeriac, fondant potatoes, apricot puree, watercress
Our 28 Day Ages Steaks
10oz Flat iron 17.95
10oz Ribeye 19.95
6oz Fillet 21.95
Chunky chips or French fries, grilled tomato, field mushroom, battered onion rings
Home-made Stone Baked Pizzas
Margherita 7.95 Mozzarella, tomato, oregano
Arrabiata 8.50 Olives, chilli flakes, tomato, mozzarella, oregano
Fungi 8.95 Mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato, parmesan, oregano
Parmigiano 8.95 Rocket, parmesan, olives, tomato, mozzarella, aged balsamic
Something sweet...
Selection of ice creams and sorbets 5.95
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry: mandarin, raspberry, lemon
Sticky toffee pudding 6.95
Sticky toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
Scandinavian iced berries 7.95
Hot white chocolate sauce
Knickerbocker glory 5.95
Vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream, chocolate flake, raspberry coulis, fresh fruit, whipped cream
Warm chocolate fondant 7.95
Salted caramel, burnt white chocolate crumb, vanilla ice cream
Selection of local farmhouse cheeses 8.95
Crackers, grapes, celery, chutney
New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX
01629 583774 - reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com