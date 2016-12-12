Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa - Sample Menu

Tempt yourself with the stunning sample menu from Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa, Matlock Bath.

Sourced Restaurant at New Bath Hotel & Spa chooses the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Their innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients that suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.

_________________________

To Start or Share

Stone baked garlic flat bread 2.95/3.95 Pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley

Home-made soup of the day 5.95 Crusty bread, salted butter

Garlic Portobello mushrooms 6.95 Garlic butter, parmesan, parsley, flat bread

Mozzarella and tomato salad 6.95 Rocket, pesto, parmesan, aged balsamic

Baked French Camembert 9.95 to share

Crusty bread, onion marmalade

Duck liver parfait 6.95 Red onion chutney, seasonal leaves, toasted brioche

Scottish sliced smoked salmon 8.95 Capers, chopped onion, lemon, buttered granary bread

Cold water prawns 7.95 Marie-Rose sauce, iceberg, lemon, granary bread

Salt & pepper squid 7.95 Sweet chilli jam, lemon

From The Hot Kitchen

Porcini mushroom risotto 11.95 White truffle oil, parmesan, white chocolate

Baked Cornish plaice 12.95 Brown shrimps, capers, lemon, spinach, new potatoes, brown butter

Omelette Arnold Bennett 11.95 Three hen’s eggs, smoked haddock, cheese, cream, hollandaise

Crab linguini 11.95 Crab claw meat, ginger, chilli, tomato, garlic, coriander, lime juice

Moules frites 7.95/11.95 Scottish rope grown mussels, shallot, garlic, parsley, cream, home-made fries

Corned beef hash 9.95 Double fried egg, HP sauce

Cajun chicken Caesar 10.95 Cajun chicken breast, cos, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Half-pounder with cheese 11.95 Home-made burger, French fries, bun, onion rings, secret sauce

Derbyshire rump of lamb 15.95 Roast new potatoes, garlic, confit, French beans, caramelized baby onions, red currant jelly

Gressingham duck breast 16.95 Salt baked celeriac, fondant potatoes, apricot puree, watercress

Our 28 Day Ages Steaks

10oz Flat iron 17.95

10oz Ribeye 19.95

6oz Fillet 21.95

Chunky chips or French fries, grilled tomato, field mushroom, battered onion rings

Home-made Stone Baked Pizzas

Margherita 7.95 Mozzarella, tomato, oregano

Arrabiata 8.50 Olives, chilli flakes, tomato, mozzarella, oregano

Fungi 8.95 Mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato, parmesan, oregano

Parmigiano 8.95 Rocket, parmesan, olives, tomato, mozzarella, aged balsamic

Something sweet...

Selection of ice creams and sorbets 5.95

Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry: mandarin, raspberry, lemon

Sticky toffee pudding 6.95

Sticky toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream

Scandinavian iced berries 7.95

Hot white chocolate sauce

Knickerbocker glory 5.95

Vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream, chocolate flake, raspberry coulis, fresh fruit, whipped cream

Warm chocolate fondant 7.95

Salted caramel, burnt white chocolate crumb, vanilla ice cream

Selection of local farmhouse cheeses 8.95

Crackers, grapes, celery, chutney

_________________________

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX

01629 583774 - reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com