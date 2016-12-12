Steak Night at Sourced Restaurant, New Bath Hotel

Every Thursday night is Steak Night.

The New Bath Hotel and Spa has just completed a year long renovation and is now Derbyshire’s premier four star boutique hotel.

Sourced Restaurant at The New Bath Hotel and Spa chooses the finest seasonal ingredients carefully sourced from local suppliers in and around Derbyshire and the local coastal region. Their innovative dishes are inspired by the fresh ingredients that suppliers provide throughout each season and complemented by the fresh vegetables, potatoes and herbs grown in the hotel’s garden.

Every Thursday is ‘Steak Night’ at Sourced. Choose two steaks just the way you like them cooked plus a bottle of specially selected red or white wine for £29.50.

New Bath Hotel and Spa, New Bath Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3PX - 01629 340340 or reservations@newbathhotelandspa.com