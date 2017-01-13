6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Derbyshire Life today click here
The Crown Inn

09:47 20 January 2017

The Crown Inn

The Crown Inn

Archant

Beautifully situated in the quaint village of Marston Montgomery, close to Staffordshire and Derbyshire...

The Crown Inn 2

Beautifully situated in the quaint village of Marston Montgomery, close to Staffordshire and Derbyshire, the newly-refurbished Crown Inn has recently opened under new ownership. The proprietor at the Crown Inn truly understands what makes a good country pub, having lived in the area for some time, and The Crown certainly lives up to those expectations.

The pub and hotel is an ideal location for those who wish to explore the Peak District and we are very dog friendly, with a variety of excellent countryside walks and cycle routes nearby. Whether you are visiting the area to enjoy the countryside, a family visit to the famous theme park ‘Alton Towers’ on our door step, or the many other attractions and villages close by. Our picturesque surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for savoring the hearty, seasonal pub-food on our menu, and the carefully nurtured cask ales and fine wines gracing our bar.

The Crown’s newly appointed talented head chef Robin Stokes prepares all dishes using the finest fresh, local produce and the menus change with the seasons to reflect the best of what the region has to offer, the menu consists of traditional British country pub food, served to a high standard. Robin and his team of dedicated chefs have created a fabulous new bar menu along with a weekly changing specials board. Keep an eye out for our up and coming themed “around the world” nights, these dinners will be inspired by different locations around the world.

In keeping with its proud history, behind the Staffordshire brick exterior you’ll discover low ceilings, modern decor with a country theme, and thick oak beams running through several rooms, creating a warm, cosy mood in which to enjoy the fine range of real ales and beers served at the bar, sitting in front of the cosy fires.

Rightfully proud of its accommodation, the inn boasts seven individual en-suite bedrooms, all newly refurbished. All rooms are decorated in an unpretentious contemporary style with a hint of luxury in the thick pile carpets and sumptuous accessories.

The Crown also has a separate function room which is ideal for meetings and conferences, we are able to offer very competitive prices and cater for individual needs.

Outside, the building has a modern feel and a newly extended decking area, with heaters and a bespoke Crown Inn log burner which doubles up as a BBQ for the summer months.

So if you are simply planning a night away to celebrate a special occasion, a walking break in the Peak District or a weekend away with the kids, the Crown Inn has it all. Whatever the reason for your visit, we can guarantee your stay will be homely, welcoming and full of friendly character, good food and excellent company.

